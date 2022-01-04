Two superyachts linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich have docked in Turkey, beyond the reach of UK and EU sanctions.

Each of the vessels cost more than $500m and are among a number tracked by Lloyd's List Intelligence. The shipping data experts have been monitoring on-board tracking devices and have shared this information exclusively with the BBC, enabling the journeys of these and other vessels linked to sanctioned Russians to be plotted.

A boatload of young Ukrainians tried to stop the superyacht MY Solaris docking in Bodrum in Turkey. The other Abramovich-linked yacht Eclipse sailed to Marmaris.

The UK, US and EU have said they will target superyachts, and at least eight have been seized so far. More remain at large - some are on the move, others are moored in places that are currently safe from sanctions, including the Maldives.

Many superyachts are linked to Russian billionaires but ownership is shrouded in secrecy - boats are often registered through a series of offshore companies.

The team at Lloyd's List sifted through registration papers, credit reports and other records to determine who they believe is linked to each superyacht.