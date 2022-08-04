Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Oh the Absurdity!By HSG on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 8:46am |
Liberals are wont to mock conservatives for their blind faith in obviously dishonest "news" media like Fox and right-wing nut jobs like Glenn Beck. But, as I frequently note, people who live in glasshouses shouldn't throw stones.
Apparently, we on the left find a myriad of "journalistic" outlets (read for-profit infotainment peddlers) truthful including: "PBS, the BBC, CBS, ABC, NBC, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, the Associated Press, TIME Magazine and MSNBC."
How absurd. These corporate shills have been promoting wars for profit and oil for 20 years, largely ignored the climate catastrophe, knee-capped Medicare for All, used all their power to destroy Bernie Sanders and promote neolibs like Obama, Hillary, and Biden. Yet we still trust them and demonize righty for credulousness.
Can we please put our own house in order first!
Comments
The BBC are corporate shills who used their power to destroy Bernie Sanders? Try instead: hyperbole - not good for winning friends and influencing people, good for getting others to roll their eyes.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 1:17pm
So are you saying you actually find these sources credible AA? ROFLMFAO. You still looking for WMDs? How about the pee tape? Found that yet? Evidence that our wars for conquest in the Middle East have led to peace and prosperity through the region?
by HSG on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 10:15am
Hal thinks no MSM is "credible". "PBS, the BBC, CBS, ABC, NBC, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, the Associated Press, TIME Magazine and MSNBC." instead it's what, Grayzone? Radio Pacifica? World Wide Socialists?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 10:34am
Oh fuck me, Hal's back
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 2:39pm
Time for some larnin' PP. But then you never do. You just keep pushing discredited nostrums. Why is that?
by HSG on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 10:15am
Keep it vague as fuck, attaboy.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 10:32am
Absurdity is all relative. here's the hottest news in Nigeria as well as a lot of Africa right now
The Real Housewives of Lagos
The Real Housewives of Lagos are here! In true Lagos style, they will be serving up all the high fashion, luxury, drama and power moves. Watch #RHOLagos starring Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer only on Showmax, new episodes every Friday.....
A lot of them dream of being rich capitalists who don't have to work, that's kind of reporting that interests them. They don't know from Bernie Sanders, and if they did they wouldn't like him.I doubt they would like Hal C's preferred kind of news either. You'd probably like to see them force fed spinach instead.
As for me, you often seem absurd, usually appear to be advocating from this delusionary teeny American political bubble where your enemy is small and defined, using lots of blinders so as not to let big world reality in. You spin most stories to fit into your ideological preferences. While a lot of the media you are deriding here give me a much bigger, wider picture.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 5:13pm
Still bitter over Bernie, can't accept elections and public opinion as indicators of citizens' will - that it's up to the candidates to draw a crowd and make their case *to a majority*. When told "all thinking Americans are with you", Adlai Stevenson responded "I'll need more than that to win". Not PC, but true. What's Bernie's big grievance? There weren't enough debates so the DNC made more. He lost fair and square, could have started running 2-4 years earlier like Jimmy Carter did.
Contrast that with Hillary's grievances over media and cheating - the Egyptians gave Trump $10-20 million in October as just 1 illegal way of many of keeping Trump in the game. And she beat him by 3 million votes - Biden beat him by 7 million and he still won't accept it, launched an insurrection. But Hal's fav didn't win, and that's all he can see. Biden has unemployment down to record lows - isn't that good for people, even liberals? Despite Congressional opposition & slowness & hurdles, Biden got a pretty good pandemic/vaccine response out the door, and recently he helped Ukraine defend itself & survive despite decades of alliance strictures - aren't these positives, Hal? Or you only care about bread & butter socialist tropes?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 3:12am
Physician (and I use that term very loosely in your case) - heal thyself.
by HSG on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 10:16am
Instead of honeymoon Biden had coup attempt. No sympathy from Hal - democracy is an impediment to woke values - he'd support a woke insurrection.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/donald-trump-jr-operational-control-white...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 5:23am
I am the least woke voice on the left. I support wealth redistribution and economic justice - two concepts which are wholly foreign to you.
by HSG on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 10:17am
Any taxation is "wealth redistribution". How much is one germane question - there are others. But let's oversimplify. "Economic justice" - sounds great, everyone wants lie - where do we sign up?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 10:37am