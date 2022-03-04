Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Martin Gurri: On the mass conversion of our institutionsBy EmmaZahn on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 8:43am |
Linking to a Sesame Street celebration of “Latinx culture,” Antonio García Martínez, sharpest wit on Twitter, wrote last fall: “One of the great mysteries is how every elite institution, from universities to corporations to media to even Sesame Street, all spontaneously coalesced on the same narrow set of values all of a sudden.”
The set of values in question belongs to the cult of identity—a ramshackle creed that maintains, for example, that the term “Latinx” signifies an actual human group. Once the province of pretentious professors and their captive students, the cult has leaked out of the cannabis-scented halls of academia to infect an astonishing number of people in power. García Martínez is right. In the scope and rapidity of institutional embrace, nothing like it has transpired since the conversion of Constantine.
- Add new comment
- 4325 reads
Comments
she's a prof. at U. Chicago, I imagine she's sharing this Doc. as a draft others can use that's going around email
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 7:21pm
Apparently ppl didn't see Braveheart either...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/25/2022 - 5:24pm
ooh nice example, keep em coming when you see them
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/25/2022 - 6:12pm
Can't make fun of black hair, can't make fun of black lack of hair.
But Chris Rock shows he can tak a slap & still smile - definitely kept his cool, kudos.
Show must go on, right Will?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 1:59pm
advice for whypipple like Peracles from Kovie:
edit to add: I suspect similar advice can be found over at The Root; I don't even have to bother to look....
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 5:09pm
So shouldn't they keep it in the "inner city" so it won't be appropriated?
Just kidding - this episode was the mildest firm of black-on-black violence we've seen in years. I'm guessing it was really a rehearsed PSA to show how to save lives
Still, finding out about their "open marriage" & the speculation Chris Rock had shlepped her was more info than I needed - feels like some weird Dangerous Housewives reboot.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 6:08pm
It's offensive to me as a bald person that black people with hair are trying to appropriate this moment.This is bald folks business. If you have hair you need to tread lightly before discussing what happened.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 5:10pm
Joe Rogan gets to be the adult in the room
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 1:59am
I'm slow, but just discovered that all this flummox was over a hair condition roughly akin to when a family member's going through chemo and they decide to just shave their head - right?, or when us over-testoterined were inspired by De Niro/Travis in Taxi Driver for the perfect Mohawk, or now just getting old as fuck and figuring the bald spits in back don't matter as the front looks good enough while splashing your face in the morning. God forbid a Sinead or 80s/90s model Ève from Canada joke came up.
And for some reason Amy Schumer didn't get bitch slapped for her jokes, but maybe she would've given as good as she got - Mama power, aka "people who birth and lactate and have post-partum depression" (Chris Rock's composure still impresses - the Academy's decision to let Will do a song and dance act and cry like a bitch over family hair loss afterwards doesn't...)
https://www.facebook.com/etalkctv/posts/1614274822274982/
And for the Twitterverse, no, we don't have to compare a slap with Trump's missing phone logs - they're universes apart.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 2:22am
you're still waaaay behind here! if you want to understand what's going on with this, first you have to know:it ain't about alopecia!!! and it's not about her hair or lack of it
(btw, I had it for like a year pre-covid, diagnosed by biopsy even, I know what it is and one thing it ain't, is a "black" disease, even tho some might try to convince you of that because Rep. Pressly has it too and likewise decided to shave her head instead of wear a wig. I was lucky, the roots hadn't died yet and a year of steroid injections and minoxidil revved up the hair growth again. It's extremely common with post-menopausal women because yes, it's related to hormone changes -tncluding yes, testosterone, hence minoxidil works for some. It's why you see old ladies with thin hair!!! Most people do not lose it all, it comes out in clumps and shedding and doesn't grow back and that's also why many wear wigs. it's patchy. so her and Pressley decide instead to go loud and proud shaved bald. AND THAT'S WHY THE JOKE WASN'T REALLY EVEN AN INSULT!!! Certainly I would not have taken it as an insult. FURTHERMORE Chis Rock did a whole documentary about black women's hair and all the weaves and fakes and straightening they do, he's a fucking expert on topic!)
RATHER, TO UNDERSTAND WHAT ALL THE RUCKUS IS ABOUT, you have to listen to Smith's teary acceptance speech later, and look up what the movie is about to contrast what his acceptance speech says its about, and then also it helps to understand this point about his background: he had a wife beater father and feels a lot of guilt that he didn't physically attack his dad, he's repeated that many times and long ago. Then ALSO important that in celeb gossip world his wife has played up that they have an open marriage and most think she's the bigger cheater, so Will gets a lot of cuckhold jokes about her from toxic male types.
It's about being a tribal toxic male who is willing to protect his woman and family.
He even said that in his acceptance speech, he stressed that is what Venus and Serena's father did for them.
Then in the morning he does apology that this should never be physical violence. Then a full day later he issues a written apology to Chris Rock basically reneging on everything he said.
Meantime, there's a lot of Black Twitter who just loves them some Waffle House style toxic drunken male in Will Smith when they thought he had gone all oreo on them and was lost long ago, Toxic males and tribalism are their culture, what they grew up with, loud and proud not white and not polite, quit trying to imitate successful white people they put raisins in their potato salad, for chrissake.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 8:07pm
Fresh Prince => Sour Prince
I'd guess Hollywood's full of fucked up and neurotic, but you don't do it on stage unless it's part of your act (Don TRckles & Phyllis Diller?)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 12:47am
more nuance about that alopecia thing:
you have to have watched the movie to get it totally. I have (and before I myself got it) It doesn't address alopecia, at all, btw. Rather it's a deep dive into the huge business of black women's hair, not all comedy, but serious with his ironic edge. Overall, my takeaway is that he was trying to show how black women are duped into making it an identity issue when all they are really doing is making big bucks for a big business that profits off the hair of third world women and the like and how it's all bogus bullshit. No surprise, then, that he's into hair jokes. But dissing someone with a shaved head? No way does what he's done before suggest that, just the opposite, he'd be for shaving heads
It is dismissive of hair as identity, that it is. And black identity activists of course know all about his movie.
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 10:46pm
Huff post calls Jada "disabled". Wow, bad hair/scalp is a disability, not a medical affliction ? Who ngu. Chris Rock on the other hand has Non-verbal Learning Disorder (can't take a physical hint, him no grok cues),
I'm reminded of one woman's musing over "female issues" - "what's that, can't parallel park? Can't get credit?"
Helpfully those are now "woman (can't use the other 'f' word) disabilities". Inspiring to see how far we've progressed.
Oh, Huffpost also panned Chris's hair segment for lack of compassion. Your Woke Mileage May Vary.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/02/2022 - 2:48am
this made me realize with jokes like that, take away the violent physical reaction, and what you've got is: context, context, context and then, context -
I'm of the opinion that we don't really know what set him off like that, especially as he laughed at first, it's on all the tapes. There's some kind of bad blood or ruminating on his movie memes, whatevah, who'd care except gossip columnists if they had "fought" it out in private.
It's like thought crime if he doesn't actually didn't act it out physically - and none of our business unless either is trying to sell a persona to fans...
The Reeve example, however, is damning of more rabid inane version of The Woke along the lines of what you said. There is no nuance with them and their moralistic jihads, everyone's an equal victim, hair loss condition is no different than becoming a paraplegic.
If you then logically remove all the white men with inherited baldness from the privileged, won't the ranks of the privileged start to get awful thin?
Once again, if she was ashamed of her "handicap", she would have worn a wig. Nope she decided to go loud and proud with the alopecia, it's not a handicap, it's a feature, not a bug.
(My god, does that mean that when we kids were young we used to tease our dad about his concerns losing his hair, the combovers, etc., that we were committing a mortal sin?)
edit to add: got me thinking of Don Rickels act - the context there was that every single insulted person knew from the getgo it was an act and accepted that from the getgo
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 2:50am
I see this is going viral on Twitter, and a lot of the action is good humor about stereotypes and ethnic jokes. It is SO refreshing to me to see that rather than dour moralistic woke lecturing and outrage.
Makes me realize how much I have missed that kind of thing in pop culture!!! If we have people in academia censoring themselves to the point of death of study of Humanities at we once knew it, at least we can have things more laid back in pop culture. Faux outrage, making fun of real outrage, now that's good!
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/25/2022 - 6:46pm
P.S. Here's tooting my own horn. Been keeping this blog up, adding things here and there for a year now. Because what's happening to a whole field that I loved my whole adult life is a great tragedy and I just felt a need to record some of the blowback
HUMANITIES ACADEMIA IN CRISIS
By artappraiser on Sat, 03/13/2021
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/25/2022 - 6:58pm
Linguistics professor says - elite lingo is a choice:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/25/2022 - 11:25pm
Well, apparently The Sierra Club is still horrifically racist, but don't you worry, progressive activists are working on fixing that
Inside The Contentious Leadership Battle At The Nation’s Biggest Environmental Group
The Sierra Club’s board election has become a fight over not just the racial legacy of its founder but also the future of the club’s structure and mission.
By Jimmy Tobias @ HuffPost.com, Apr. 3, 2022, 08:00 AM EDT
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 7:50pm
The Grammys are still a racist institution that needs to be reformed:
After all, people with black skin only like one kind of music. It's genetic, they can't help it. Forget that 10-yr.-old opera genius, is either a fake video or she's got fucked up genes:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 8:03pm
in reply to
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 8:12pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 8:54pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 9:56pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 3:12am
Yglesias pointing out one of the best memes to explode the brains of the racial identity politics crew:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 4:47pm
meanwhile sounds like he is getting tired of sounding concilatory-
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 10:46pm