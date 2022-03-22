Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Why pro-Russia narratives are uniting -- and exposing -- all the worst peopleBy artappraiser on Tue, 03/22/2022 - 2:06am |
This is pretty good, worth the read just for the examples he gives. He gives several possible reasons and settles on it being most likely that they all fear a return to 1990's when they really felt dissed, at their lowest (And if true, to that I gotta say - fucking eh, you're all sick fucks, you just don't like to see people happy with rising tide lifting all boats, low crime, live and let live, poverty sinking, freedom breaking out, debt vanishing, etc. Misery is what you're selling.)
URL:
https://noahpinion.substack.com/p/putins-war-and-the-chaos-climbers?s=r
- Add new comment
- 1356 reads
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 1:29am
Where *IS* Lulu?
From "Gone with the Wind"
"Your family and my family and everyone here tonight made their money out of changing a wilderness into a civilization. That's empire building. There's good money in empire building. But, there's more in empire wrecking.... This empire we're living in--the South--the Confederacy--the Cotton Kingdom--it's breaking up right under our feet. Only most fools won't see it and take advantage of the situation created by the collapse. I'm making my fortune out of the wreckage."
...
"All wars are sacred," he said. "To those who have to fight them. If the people who started wars didn't make them sacred, who would be foolish enough to fight? But, no matter what rallying cries the orators give to the idiots who fight, no matter what noble purposes they assign to wars, there is never but one reason for a war. And that is money. All wars are in reality money squabbles. But so few people ever realize it. Their ears are too full of bugles and drums and fine words from stay-at-home orators. Sometimes the rallying cry is 'Save the Tomb of Christ from the Heathen!' Sometimes it's 'Down with Popery!' and sometimes 'Liberty!' and sometimes 'Cotton, Slavery and States' Rights!'"
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 7:36am
You need a like button.
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 10:33am
Major astroturf action against Bill Gates going on right now, doesn't mention Putin.Ostensibly inspired by his recent statement about replacing beef, but ranges allover the place. All kinds of populist conspiracy stuff like this:
Not saying it's Russia-fueled, just noting it.
It's going on in lots of languages, I checked by search for "latest" I'm just not including them
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 1:29pm
a related plea:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 3:15pm
Didn't they promise to move to Canada or somewhere if Biden was elected?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 4:43pm
"I'll wait" - on Bill Maher
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 5:37pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 1:54pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 5:53pm
Around 7 in 10 Americans have confidence in Zelenskyy; only 6% say the same about Putin:
from Zelenskyy inspires widespread confidence from U.S. public as views of Putin hit new low
@ PewResearch.org, March 30
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 6:30pm