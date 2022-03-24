Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
If There Were No GunsBy Orion on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 5:05am |
I was reading through the devastating wave of gun violence that, once again, is ripping through American society. Guns are so part and parcel of American life that it's hard to imagine life without them. You end up having to go through gun channels if you work security, law enforcement or are a hunter, even if you yourself are not a gun owner.
Imagine for a minute that there were no guns. Imagine the fate that would exist for most people who use them against other people if there were no other guns. Few other weapons have the instant devastating effect of guns. We'd be left with a society that would have a lot of altercations but few massacres.
Firearms may not have been introduced in American life for fully benign reasons. Guns enforce a social tension that no other tool ever could. They destroy community and create fear that, again, no other tool ever could.
Comments
JUST OUT - some proof of what you say!
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 9:49pm
Doesn't mention guns but does address urban downfall. Translated from Persian by google on twitter
she's a refugee from Afghanistan, a filmmaker who left Afghanistan shortly after the U.S. did.
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 10:40pm
putting this here cause you might not see it if I put it on one of your Seattle threads:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 2:17am
So, one thing about Seattle: it sees itself as a utopia, or at least it did.
I can tell that, growing up, the utopia angle turned in to a whole lot of unacknowledged suffering. I remember when I was in high school, a full sized barbell was thrown at my face during gym class. I did report it but if anything was ever done about it, I never heard of it.
When I worked at a summer camp, also as a teenager, an employee was being bullied by another employee. I interjected to try to tell him to stop and the guy ran over to his bag and pulled a knife out. He was fired but returned soon after to stalk me.
In my 20s, I lived in a subsidized apartment. Someone lured me to their apartment and attempted to strangle me.
Enough of this and you will get a vigilante mentality. There's a guy who actually dresses up as a superhero there and I imagine that an element of the CHAZ crowd were people disappointed with the lawlessness of that city, but who simply picked the wrong target for their ire. They are vigilantes without costumes, creating their own system because the existing one simply doesn't work.
One of my friends up there says he carries a switchblade on him at all times. Another told me about pulling a gun during a traffic incident. These aren't bad people. They're people who were left on their own with no community to guide them through difficulty.
George Floyd was an instigator of this because it was symbolic of a lot of Police brutality. If people see police brutality at work, and then they see that serious offenses aren't taken seriously, they will take matters in to their own hands and just burn the whole thing down. Or they will burn things simply in order to get police attention.
The story you posted mentioned setting a Nordstrom store aflame. This is just symbolic that a lot of people are long dissatisfied with that city and just want to tear down all of its symbols like Fight Club. You have to wonder what that city has been like and for how long to get to that point.
I disagree with the point that we have embraced anarchy in favor of empathy. Seattle is not full of empathetic people. Someone can claim consideration because of their identity, sure, but are they really empathetic toward other people? That's just a cover for selfishness. As that miserable city burned, one friend wrote to me, "Everyone here is so heartless! It's a bunch of psychopaths and I am a psychopath too thanks to my ever growing up here!"
by Orion on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 11:45am
I was thinking of this in relation to Will Smith walking up and smacking Chris Rock in the middle of an awards show.
At the height of his career, Smith was actually the wholesome guy who never cursed, never rapped about guns, etc.
That was his response to just disrespect. Imagine now how many men are out there responding to far more serious infractions. Throw guns, unemployment, drugs and other factors in there and you get an ongoing gun violence epidemic.
by Orion on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 8:33am