Why pro-Russia narratives are uniting -- and exposing -- all the worst peopleBy artappraiser on Tue, 03/22/2022 - 2:06am |
This is pretty good, worth the read just for the examples he gives. He gives several possible reasons and settles on it being most likely that they all fear a return to 1990's when they really felt dissed, at their lowest (And if true, to that I gotta say - fucking eh, you're all sick fucks, you just don't like to see people happy with rising tide lifting all boats, low crime, live and let live, poverty sinking, freedom breaking out, debt vanishing, etc. Misery is what you're selling.)
URL:
https://noahpinion.substack.com/p/putins-war-and-the-chaos-climbers?s=r
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 1:29am