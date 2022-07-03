Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Barr & Trump's soiled reputationsBy PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/07/2022 - 1:48am |
Elie Honing leads with Barr's embarrassing, corrupt and revealing texts:
https://cafe.com/elies-note/note-from-elie-bill-barrs-revisionist-bs/
And then there's Barr's dishonest book promotion tour:
Trump immediately declares Barr stupid, which is one way he always gives his accomplices more cred - by criticizing them the must be honest. But no, both Barr and Trump are lying, self-serving shits. As is Bolton, but at least he served more of a purpose. Wait for Pompeo to get going. Who else?
Comments
Lincoln Project people still trying to do their part, I see:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:19pm
Packing the courts with motherfuckera was always part of the grift.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:44pm
Bill Barr roll call of infamy
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:55pm
Barr resigned Dec 23 - he owns this.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:05pm
The Bulwark's stance on the two laid out clear as a bell:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:38pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 3:12pm
^ got to admit , can't get it out of my mind that if a black guy or an Antifa radical was arrested like that, being told to strip to his undies, we'd never hear the end of the humiliating racist bastard cops thing. (Though I will acknowledge that his tribe is probably bitching a blue streak on the internet somewhere about it, after all they are big players in victim olympics and "ACAB" too.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 6:53pm
this article on the first Jan. 6 trial makes clear how much work and time it takes to collect evidence and defend challenged charges if the defense lawyers are good ones
and that's for someone who was actually on the Capitol grounds. Throw in a pandemic delaying things.
You can't "lock em up" based on accusations in the media or by opposing politicians, that's not the way our system works. If people have the money to pay lawyers and the stamina to have charges hanging over their head while they are challenged, they might just be able to do that to the end of their lives. (Those without the money and/or stamina take the plea deal.)
Yeah, reputation is the thing that is the punishment in the meantime, justly or not. (Hence the common line once an accused is exonerated "where does xxx go to get their reputation back?")
Just sayin'
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 10:53am
so Merrick Garland finally addresses those NCD-types:
I guess it all depends what your definition of "urgent" is. There's legal system "urgent", and then there's lynch-em-now we-all-know-they're-enemies-and-criminals "urgent", with which it's likely you lose the case....
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 11:57am
now here's where I as a taxpayer would support some defunding of "police"
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 12:29pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 2:47am
It's all Pence's fault. (Perhaps wishing what he calls "the people" would have actually been successful at hanging him?)
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 7:10pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 7:19pm