    Barr & Trump's soiled reputations

    By PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/07/2022 - 1:48am |

    Elie Honing leads with Barr's embarrassing, corrupt and revealing texts:

    https://cafe.com/elies-note/note-from-elie-bill-barrs-revisionist-bs/

    And then there's Barr's dishonest book promotion tour:

    Trump immediately declares Barr stupid, which is one way he always gives his accomplices more cred - by criticizing them the must be honest. But no, both Barr and Trump are lying, self-serving shits. As is Bolton, but at least he served more of a purpose. Wait for Pompeo to get going. Who else?

    Lincoln Project people still trying to do their part, I see:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:19pm

    Packing the courts with motherfuckera was always part of the grift.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:44pm

    Bill Barr roll call of infamy


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:55pm

    Barr resigned Dec 23 - he owns this.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:05pm

    The Bulwark's stance on the two laid out clear as a bell:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:38pm

    Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio arrested this morning in his underwear in Miami for conspiracy in connection with the J6 insurrection. From NBC6. pic.twitter.com/NDX6wNoO0T

    — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 8, 2022

    Just in: Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is indicted. DOJ says the charges include conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstruction of an official proceeding, plus assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and destruction of government property.

    — Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) March 8, 2022


    Tarrio is not charged with taking part in the breach of the Capitol, but court papers say he led planning and stayed in touch with other members of the Proud Boys during their activity on Jan. 6, 2021.

    — Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) March 8, 2022

    Prosecutors say he will make an initial appearance in court later today in Miami.

    — Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) March 8, 2022

    We cannot rest until all of Trump's insurrectionist, traitorous foot soldiers face justice

    Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, a leader of the right-wing extremist Proud Boys, has been indicted on a conspiracy charge in the Capitol attack.#TrumpCoupAttempthttps://t.co/NblO5Hgc2q

    — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) March 8, 2022

    The new allegations in the Tarrio indictment change the entire scope of their Jan. 6 involvement — no more tiptoeing around the premeditated aspect of storming the Capitol.

    The Proud Boys and their allies had plans in front of them, well before the 6th, to occupy the Capitol. https://t.co/JMNfJPBByZ pic.twitter.com/g2yuRl4GhC

    — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) March 8, 2022

    Former Proud Boys Leader Indicted in Jan. 6 Investigation https://t.co/2Nf4HJILhj

    — Jeffrey Levin (@jilevin) March 8, 2022

    The DOJ is moving up the ladder with the indictment of Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio. DOJ alleges that "Tarrio and his co-defendants...conspired to corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, the certification of the Electoral College vote." https://t.co/TXwDOi8Fru

    — KBK (@Kempo50) March 8, 2022

    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 3:12pm

    ^ got to admit , can't get it out of my mind that if a black guy or an Antifa radical was arrested like that, being told to strip to his undies, we'd never hear the end of the humiliating racist bastard cops thing. (Though I will acknowledge that his tribe is probably bitching a blue streak on the internet somewhere about it, after all they are big players in victim olympics and "ACAB" too.)


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 6:53pm

    this article on the first Jan. 6 trial makes clear how much work and time it takes to collect evidence and defend challenged charges if the defense lawyers are good ones

    kudos to the traitor's son for secretly recording his old man. THAT'S a PATRIOT! FBI Involved @nytimes https://t.co/U6ppKLfevU

    — Zack (@ZackEmery) March 9, 2022

    and that's for someone who was actually on the Capitol grounds. Throw in a pandemic delaying things.

    You can't "lock em up" based on accusations in the media or by opposing politicians, that's not the way our system works. If people have the money to pay lawyers and the stamina to have charges hanging over their head while they are challenged, they might just be able to do that to the end of their lives. (Those without the money and/or stamina take the plea deal.)

    Yeah, reputation is the thing that is the punishment in the meantime, justly or not. (Hence the common line once an accused is exonerated "where does xxx go to get their reputation back?")

    Just sayin'


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 10:53am

    so Merrick Garland finally addresses those NCD-types:

    NEW: Merrick Garland says that the Capitol riot inquiry “is the most urgent investigation in the history of the Justice Department.”https://t.co/MXZ65fIgZF

    — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 10, 2022

    I guess it all depends what your definition of "urgent" is. There's legal system "urgent", and then there's lynch-em-now we-all-know-they're-enemies-and-criminals "urgent", with which it's likely you lose the case....


    by artappraiser on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 11:57am

    now here's where I as a taxpayer would support some defunding of "police" 


    by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 12:29pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 2:47am

    It's all Pence's fault. (Perhaps wishing what he calls "the people" would have actually been successful at hanging him?)

    Trump told the Washington Examiner that he has preemptively dismissed Pence as a potential running mate because he doesn’t think “the people would accept it.” https://t.co/GfFPEEQIhA

    — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 16, 2022


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 7:10pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 7:19pm

