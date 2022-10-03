Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Catching upBy EmmaZahn on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 9:09am |
I am trying to catch up on world events because ... Ukraine and will use this thread to stash some interesting (to me) things I happen upon. There may be some duplication of things already posted here. Sorry about that but they will be easier for me to find again. I've never mastered navigating here.
The Russian Grab: A short video from 2017 about Russia's geography and demography and why they want Ukraine and more and why they will have to make their move within a few years (now).
by EmmaZahn on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 9:14am