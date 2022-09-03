When I first started at Dagblog, I was invited here by Michael Maiello.

Maiello did a lot of blogging about professional wrestling. At the time, WWE was the only game in town and what was going on there wasn't all that interesting. WWE now has its own subset competition called NXT, along with a competitor called AEW (All Elite Wrestling).

I have a lot to say about it, but I have to know if Dagblog readers are interested in such a thing first. Let me know!