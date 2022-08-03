    Creating a narrative & promoting it for a political agenda, Part II

    By artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 9:57pm |

    Part I is here, starting with Omar Wasow's excellent quote from a NYTimes article 

    “Focus on conflict. Feed the algorithm. Make sure whatever you produce reinforces a narrative. Don’t worry if it is true.”

    with many excellent examples through Nov. 2021. This is for new ones!

    The narrative of the horror that vaccine mandates by employers have wreaked on our economy

    I promise you strangers are not going over to Ted Cruz to hug him

    — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 8, 2022


    United Airlines' CEO Scott Kirby revealed that just six of its 13,000-strong pilot group did not get the vaccine and were fired by the company.https://t.co/fVqXjEoDop

    — Rushan Limpballs (@MylesGives) March 8, 2022

    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 10:04pm

    I'm sure you've already seen the one about rising gasoline prices being all Biden's fault, if not the stickers already appearing on gas pumps that basically imply the same thing.

    But the facts, jack, are in the WSJ, where their readers expect them to produce accurate information on things like commodity prices


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 2:16am

    We've helped Yemen Saudi Arabia to an embarrassing immoral level in Yemen.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 8:55am

    got to add Yglesias' not-gonna-censor-myself-anymore update on the oil situation, even tho it's going off-thread, it's good (almost getting rowdy towards the end of the thread) -

     

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 11:59pm

    IAEA counters Ukraine's narrative about loss of electricity at Chernobyl - Chernobyl Blackout Won’t Pump Radiation Across Europe, Says Nuclear Watchdog @ Daily Beast, March 9


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 12:07pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 2:01pm

    Convenient chart to show the "drill baby drill' set about the record under Biden:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 8:19pm

