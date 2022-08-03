Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Creating a narrative & promoting it for a political agenda, Part IIBy artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 9:57pm |
Part I is here, starting with Omar Wasow's excellent quote from a NYTimes article
“Focus on conflict. Feed the algorithm. Make sure whatever you produce reinforces a narrative. Don’t worry if it is true.”
with many excellent examples through Nov. 2021. This is for new ones!
The narrative of the horror that vaccine mandates by employers have wreaked on our economy
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 10:04pm
I'm sure you've already seen the one about rising gasoline prices being all Biden's fault, if not the stickers already appearing on gas pumps that basically imply the same thing.
But the facts, jack, are in the WSJ, where their readers expect them to produce accurate information on things like commodity prices
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 2:16am
We've helped Yemen to an embarrassing immoral level in Yemen.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 8:55am
IAEA counters Ukraine's narrative about loss of electricity at Chernobyl - Chernobyl Blackout Won’t Pump Radiation Across Europe, Says Nuclear Watchdog @ Daily Beast, March 9
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 12:07pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 2:01pm
Convenient chart to show the "drill baby drill' set about the record under Biden:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 8:19pm