    Creating a narrative & promoting it for a political agenda, Part II

    By artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 9:57pm |

    Part I is here, starting with Omar Wasow's excellent quote from a NYTimes article 

    “Focus on conflict. Feed the algorithm. Make sure whatever you produce reinforces a narrative. Don’t worry if it is true.”

    with many excellent examples through Nov. 2021. This is for new ones!

    Comments

    The narrative of the horror that vaccine mandates by employers have wreaked on our economy

    I promise you strangers are not going over to Ted Cruz to hug him

    pic.twitter.com/O4RPUNGFPz

    — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 8, 2022


    United Airlines' CEO Scott Kirby revealed that just six of its 13,000-strong pilot group did not get the vaccine and were fired by the company.https://t.co/fVqXjEoDop

    — Rushan Limpballs (@MylesGives) March 8, 2022

    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 10:04pm

    Latest Comments

    more