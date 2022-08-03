Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Creating a narrative & promoting it for a political agenda, Part IIBy artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 9:57pm |
Part I is here, starting with Omar Wasow's excellent quote from a NYTimes article
“Focus on conflict. Feed the algorithm. Make sure whatever you produce reinforces a narrative. Don’t worry if it is true.”
with many excellent examples through Nov. 2021. This is for new ones!
- Add new comment
- 147 reads
Comments
The narrative of the horror that vaccine mandates by employers have wreaked on our economy
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 10:04pm