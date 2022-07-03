Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Barr & Trump's soiled reputationsBy PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/07/2022 - 1:48am |
Elie Honing leads with Barr's embarrassing, corrupt and revealing texts:
https://cafe.com/elies-note/note-from-elie-bill-barrs-revisionist-bs/
And then there's Barr's dishonest book promotion tour:
Trump immediately declares Barr stupid, which is one way he always gives his accomplices more cred - by criticizing them the must be honest. But no, both Barr and Trump are lying, self-serving shits. As is Bolton, but at least he served more of a purpose. Wait for Pompeo to get going. Who else?
Lincoln Project people still trying to do their part, I see:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:19pm
Packing the courts with motherfuckera was always part of the grift.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:44pm
Bill Barr roll call of infamy
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:55pm
Barr resigned Dec 23 - he owns this.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:05pm
The Bulwark's stance on the two laid out clear as a bell:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:38pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 3:12pm
^ got to admit , can't get it out of my mind that if a black guy or an Antifa radical was arrested like that, being told to strip to his undies, we'd never hear the end of the humiliating racist bastard cops thing. (Though I will acknowledge that his tribe is probably bitching a blue streak on the internet somewhere about it, after all they are big players in victim olympics and "ACAB" too.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 6:53pm