    Barr & Trump's soiled reputations

    By PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/07/2022 - 1:48am |

    Elie Honing leads with Barr's embarrassing, corrupt and revealing texts:

    https://cafe.com/elies-note/note-from-elie-bill-barrs-revisionist-bs/

    And then there's Barr's dishonest book promotion tour:

    Trump immediately declares Barr stupid, which is one way he always gives his accomplices more cred - by criticizing them the must be honest. But no, both Barr and Trump are lying, self-serving shits. As is Bolton, but at least he served more of a purpose. Wait for Pompeo to get going. Who else?

    Comments

    Lincoln Project people still trying to do their part, I see:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:19pm

    Packing the courts with motherfuckera was always part of the grift.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:44pm

    Bill Barr roll call of infamy


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:55pm

    Barr resigned Dec 23 - he owns this.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:05pm

    The Bulwark's stance on the two laid out clear as a bell:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:38pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 3:08pm

    Latest Comments

    more