[WAR IN UKRAINE II] Russian reinforcements of invasion on the wayBy artappraiser on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 7:17am |
Ongoing thread for news items.
First thread is here, Feb. 24 thru 28: RUSSIA LAUNCHES ‘FULL-SCALE INVASION’ ON UKRAINE
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
URL:
https://twitter.com/kaitlancollins/status/1498467692042461186?s=20&t=whtmgHc-SVc8kAwuyL5saw
Comments
a point many have missed
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 7:33am
Correction: NO FIGHTER JETS given to Ukraine!
Note that the 6th tweet above, by J.W., is a Politico promo for a article about Ukraine picking up donated fighter jets, is incorrect.
The Politico link now goes to a story that has been corrected, and is now titled European plan to donate fighter jets to Ukraine collapses
This is also been noted by the following AFP fact check
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 12:38am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 8:48am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 9:47am
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/3/1/who-are-the-azov-regiment
by Orion on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 10:06am
these are all "buyer beware" as I haven't independently verified, but they look authentic enough to me to be worth sharing
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 10:19am
no reason for her to fake this
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 10:58am
Now confirmed:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 11:35am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 11:05am
I don't have to remind about the drill with what Pentagon anonymice say to reporters, do I? Use a grain of salt..
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 11:31am
This is pretty unbelieveable .... Russians attack Babyn Yar Holocaust massacre site in Kyiv: https://www.jpost.com/international/article-699034
by Orion on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 11:42am
01.03.2022- RUSSIAN FORCES STRIKE BABYN YAR HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL SITE
https://babynyar.org/en/news/496/rosiiski-viiska-nanesly-udar-po-memorialu-holokostu-u-babynomu-yaru
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 2:25pm
It's worth saying that not all of the Right is sucking at the tit of Putin, or at least isn't right now:
by Orion on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 12:19pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 2:16pm
WSJ, no paywall, reporting from Kyiv, with lots of quality photos:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 2:47pm
so by invading, Putin got one of the main things he feared:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 2:55pm
First Deputy Ukrainian Foreign Minister tweeting (in Russian?) some examples of international celebs supporting them:
Twitter's translation (minus the flag symbols
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 4:12pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 5:51pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/02/2022 - 10:19am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/02/2022 - 11:28am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/02/2022 - 11:46am
What the Turkish drones are up to:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/02/2022 - 11:53am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/02/2022 - 12:54pm
Zelensky's Chief of Staff wrote op-ed for NYTimes:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/02/2022 - 3:09pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/02/2022 - 3:11pm
I think this might be the most insane headline ever: https://www.intellectualtakeout.org/is-putin-considering-using-nukes-on-...
by Orion on Wed, 03/02/2022 - 3:40pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/03/2022 - 3:19pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/03/2022 - 3:41pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/03/2022 - 3:51pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/03/2022 - 4:04pm
video of Zelensky to Putin:
It really hits me here is that one of the reasons he's so effective at getting support is that he talks like an "everyman", not like a politician
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/03/2022 - 4:25pm
Unlike Trump, he really was/is the non-politician politician.
But there's something about the American media bubble that lets such absurdities percolate.
Elsewhere there is a chance that a real human can slip through the cracks.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/03/2022 - 6:38pm
"EVERYMAN" role BIG TIME, every day in every way, does "let's cut the bullshit"
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 1:14pm
secondary thoughts: Putin of course, does just the opposite, to install respect and fear, nearly everyone realizes that, it's crystal clear. But extend that thought worldwide for a minute: many African leaders, for example, go for displaying imperial-like trappings of power, and actually what that does, when they don't have the actual military power that Putin does, is make them look like they lack confidence - pretenders - the king who had no clothing...
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 1:20pm
The pro-Putin party - Trump wins, Lucifer wins.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/03/2022 - 7:12pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/03/2022 - 7:27pm
go to the other thread here for later important developments on the nuke reactor
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 2:25am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/03/2022 - 11:38pm
Sumy: more than 500 international students trapped in Ukrainian town battered by shelling
By Emmanuel Akinwotu, Julian Borger and Lisa O'Carroll @TheGuardian.com, 3 Mar 2022 22.13 GMT
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/03/2022 - 11:53pm
forget verification, wherever this video is from, it's horrifying and dystopian, surely equal to anything that happened during "The Blitz":
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 2:30am
another very dystopian video from pro-Ukraine media:
is it real or is it altered is the question....not the least of which because it's extra horrific if real if an area in Europe looks like Syria or Yemen. Should be horrifying, not for racist reasons, but just because Europe was supposed to be a safe haven from such dystopic landscapes since WWII.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 4:42pm
same but far more detailed Drone footage shows devastated town near Kyiv – video
Source: Reuters Last modified on Thu 3 Mar 2022 20.37 GMT
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 5:58pm
if true, they're already experiencing a problem with bodies?
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 2:36am
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 3:02am
by Orion on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 11:53am
whatever that might have been it's backfiring big time
China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
Xi Jinping wanted Vladimir Putin to join in a united front against the U.S., and he got it Feb. 4. Now the Ukraine war threatens to undo Beijing’s yearslong effort to become a world leader.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-russia-xi-putin-ukraine-war-11646279098?mod=trending_now_news_1
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 12:37pm
Elon Musk warning:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 2:19pm
Russian soldiers raping numerous women: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/russian-troops-raping-numerous-wo...
by Orion on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 4:30pm
DEATH SQUADS DO EXIST roaming in Ukraine, this Sky News video is proof (they kept filming while they were being attacked):
Eyewitness: Sky News team's harrowing account of their violent ambush in Ukraine this week
On Monday, near Kyiv, chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay and his team were attacked. Camera operator Richie Mockler took two rounds to his body armour, Stuart was wounded. Their experience illustrates the scale of the mayhem and violence as Russia's invasion enters a new and deadlier phase.
Stuart Ramsay, Chief correspondent, 4 March 2022 21:51, UK
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 5:05pm
Yes, the Russian convoy that was the subject of the very first story on this thread is still stalled!
It is very likely that it is one reason that the shelling has become so aggressive? It is an alternative to the intended ground fighting that is now stymied?
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 5:18pm
Women with Ukrainian children first. (Why should it be that old school way? Consider that they're trying to save their country; the children are their future.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 8:22pm
He Won an Olympic Silver for Ukraine. Now He’s Hiding in a Kyiv Garage.
By John Branch @ NYTimes.com, March 4, 2022, 5:44 p.m
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 1:32am
! The first reason given was they were going to "de-Nazify" the place. But now that they can't get a supply convoy in there, it's changed to "We are going to destroy the village in order to save it" ? and then everyone needs to come back and rebuild it under our direction, as happy Russian citizens?
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 1:51am
"They're the same as us except they're not quite like us so we have to bomb them back into the stone age so they can be humane like us..."
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 4:18am
video "No Internet, No Electricity: Life Under Siege in Mariupol" from NYTimes, March 5
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 3:25am
‘Stop firing’: A look inside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as Russian forces attacked.
March 4, 2022, 9:40 p.m. ET6 hours ago
Brenna Smith, Malachy Browne, Dmitriy Khavin, Ang Li, Robin Stein and Marc Santora
CANNOT EMBED THIS VIDEO, YOU HAVE TO VIEW IT AT THE LINK. It's 39 seconds, shows inside the control room. Here is the text -
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 3:35am
One of the things I am curious about: If this is what's really happening, where are all these Russian guys going?
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 11:57am
Here's supposedly a picture of some
was retweeted by American https://twitter.com/terrelljstarr so I presume he thinks it accurate
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 1:21pm
another one, very striking video-caveat: do not feel comfortable vouching for Kyiv Independent reporting insofar as it worries me that they seem to cherry pick for everything being hunky dory for Ukraine:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 1:40pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 1:51pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 6:33pm
Ukrainians present Russian prisoners of war to the press.
Andrew E. Kramer @ NYTimes.com/live coverage, March 5, 2022
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 9:01pm
(she is NYTimes Moscow correspondent now in Ukraine'; note tweet is 1 day old)
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/06/2022 - 3:38am
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/06/2022 - 4:16am
What happens if Vladimir Putin dies in office? https://www.grunge.com/784349/what-happens-in-russia-if-vladimir-putin-d...
by Orion on Sun, 03/06/2022 - 12:30pm
Bassam's link is to "New Saudi-Ukrainian aircraft programme launched" (I don't see a date for it)
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/06/2022 - 12:53pm
Fukuyama on more drones -
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/06/2022 - 12:58pm
I remember Slavoj Zizek saying that "the end of history" turned out to be premature. However, it was more than accurate. This catastrophe is the culmination of the same conflict he wrote about, which still has all the hallmarks of the end of history.
by Orion on Sun, 03/06/2022 - 9:10pm
on topic Orion - you're apparently in good company, just noticed this, haven't read it yet
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/07/2022 - 1:12am
Russia struggles to dominate Ukraine airspace. https://youtu.be/oFZ_s6sARsI
by Orion on Sun, 03/06/2022 - 1:48pm
this is a good average person eyewitness story today at The Guardian, it's pretty clear it's not made up or exaggerated
‘Nowhere to go and nowhere to go back to’: Life under fire in Ukraine
Marina, an economist and mother of three in Volnovakha, describes her family’s ordeal and their terrifying escape
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/06/2022 - 3:19pm
Pope Francis thanks the journalists:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/06/2022 - 3:48pm
the following looks and smells like a documented war crime
New York Times photographer tweet--open the picture, is there--plus the link to the story about the picture "Russian forces fire on evacuees, leaving 4 people dead outside Kyiv. The attack in Irpin, west of the capital, suggested either direct targeting of evacuees or disregard for the risk of civilian casualties."
this is apparently a horrific video to go with
she is Ukrainian -
more on the video
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/06/2022 - 11:08pm
video from The Guardian website: Journalists & residents Run from shelling in Irpin, Ukraine:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/06/2022 - 11:19pm
International Red Cross on "terror" in Mariupol, will not guarantee safe passage
good A.P. roundup filed from Lviv 35 minutes ago
notable excerpts from that
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/06/2022 - 11:40pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/07/2022 - 12:31am
War in Ukraine could turn European Union in to a superpower. https://youtu.be/Py-nk6e-FSI
by Orion on Mon, 03/07/2022 - 1:08pm
Bellingcat's Exc. Director with a report of MAJOR Russian military loss and fails, see whole thread:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:23am
They have Gen. Gerassimov as killed too:
A.P. reports it but cannot independently confirm:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:29am
The Guardian reports it this way: Vitaly Gerasimov: second Russian general killed, Ukraine defence ministry claims
Ukrainian intelligence says major general in Russia’s 41st army died outside Kharkiv along with other senior officers
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:43am
Current NYTimes home page headline, large all columns: UKRAINIAN FORCES STALL RUSSIAN ADVANCE AS CIVILIANS SUFFER and in the usual headline space, large bold ZELENSKY SPEAKS FROM HIS OFFICE IN THE CAPITOL
Lots of good new photos on their home page slideshow (civilian) from allover the area
Ukraine Live Updates: Zelensky Posts Video From Kyiv as Forces Stall Russian Advance
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke from his office for the first time since the start of the war and said he was not in hiding. The government claims to have shot down two Russian planes over Kyiv.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:55am