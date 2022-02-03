Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
"A More Unified West"By Orion on Wed, 03/02/2022 - 1:00pm |
It is an understatement to say how divided this society is. The loneliness epidemic, in which people are terrified and unaware of who their own neighbors or even family members are, a polarizing identity politics that gave us a whole bunch of groups that didn't really believe in the core of society anymore - feminists, the Alt Right (which encompassed men's rights activists, white nationalists and others), gave us a more and more atomized and anxious society.
Here's a potential rhetorical break from Joe Biden's SOTU speech:
“When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war in Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger,” he said. “While it shouldn’t have taken something so terrible for people around the world to see what’s at stake, now everyone sees it clearly. We see the unity among leaders of nations, a more unified Europe, a more unified West.
One pejorative that the woke crowd often puts out there is the "invention of whiteness." According to them, before America, white people were Dutch, English, French, German, Irish, etc. "Whiteness" was invented to separate from other groups essentially in order to subjugate them.
That assessment might essentially be correct, at least to some degree. Nevertheless, "white" people generally do not really see themselves as those nationalities. Biden speaking of "a more unified West" gives us a healthier and less divisive identity - we are the west.
This society needs a cohesive identity like that, so that people look at other people and see someone who shares a commonality, instead of someone who embodies an external threat. We are a community and we do have shared roots.
Comments
Girls Gone Wild - Joe had 'em shaking their thang in the aisles.
Perhaps this is the detente we've been waiting for - do all 16 dances even the Aqua Velva, even the Dirty Dog (Matt Gaetz where are you?), sad faced "why won't you dance with me, I ain't no Limburger" just before the break - Congress & the SOTU will never be the same. Dance this Mess Around indeed...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/02/2022 - 2:23pm
Here's a pretty outrageous disinfo attempt, which was posted a lot on Facebook, to make it look like CNN & Zelensky's office were propagandizing, when in actuality the poster was the one trying to sow disinfo. The outrageous kicker is that they pasted a silhouette of Joe & Jill Biden with their dog from another picture ontop the explosion picture
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 12:19am
well here's the identity you were looking for right under our nose all along:
Americans. Proud members of "the west."
(I'd suggest all those college Humanities Departments bound and determined to publish almost exclusively Woke papers about how "the west" and/or America are evil colonialist enterprises, responsible for many of the miseries of history, need to start looking at alternative views)
We need to stop listening so much to loud, noisy extremists, and to the polarized media, right and left. They are not giving an accurate picture of the country.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 7:20pm
could be our own NCD, who often argues how dumb most Americans are, or could be one of the American Woke "elite", or could be a Qanon member thinking the majority of Americans don't know the truth,
but turns out he just joined Twitter in November, has 12 followers and follows 30, uses a Russian picture on his home page and uses a picture of a black man with braids as his avatar. It's really hard not to come to the conclusion he's really a foreign troll. Here's what he has to say about the poll:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 7:30pm
And what does it take for these "Americans" to stop trying to own the libs a sec, stop trying to demonize Biden a moment to actually pay attention to US security and humanitarian issues abroad? How often can this repeat? Will they demand Trump back tomorrow? Will they lose their mask outrage? Zelensky isn't Dem or Rep, so maybe politics finally ends at waters edge, but Fox & the far left are still supporting Putin against American imperialism.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 8:20pm
How the West Marshaled a Stunning Show of Unity Against Russia
In a few frantic days, the West threw out the playbook it used for decades against the Kremlin and isolated Russia with unparalleled sanctions and penalties.
By Mark Landler, Katrin Bennhold and Matina Stevis-Gridneff @ NYTimes.com, March 5, 2022Updated 1:10 p.m. ET
the above is like a fifth of the long-form article! this is one for the history books...
quote from much later in the article
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 8:39pm
It is a bit of a cliche to say that history repeats, but the rise of the Soviet Union came around the same time as a global pandemic. This time around the roles may be flipped, with the West embracing a leftists totalitarian ideology and Russia fully embracing chauvinism, racism and nationalism.
by Orion on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 9:05pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 9:03pm
One huge talking point of the Right for a long time was that Russia Trump collusion was a fabrication and that Democrats were making it all up.
This all incidentally proves that that was never the case.
by Orion on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 9:33pm
Appalled, but not enough to report it or testify before Congress after the fact or for impeachment hearings Self-absorbed twits.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 10:54pm
Just salaried soldiers following the crazy boss politician's orders:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/06/2022 - 12:12am
well it appears the "more unified west" thing has finally sunk in with the Drumpf as the new populist meme du jour, as opposed to "MAGA". so here's his idea to soothe his cognitive dissonance:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/06/2022 - 12:20am