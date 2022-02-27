By Farnaz Fassihi @ NYTimes.com, 21 mins. ago

Chanting “death to Putin,” a crowd of Iranians defied their government, an ally of Russia, by protesting outside the Ukrainian Embassy in Tehran on Saturday night, according to videos posted on social media.[....]

The Iranian government has not outright endorsed the invasion of Ukraine, but it has expressed support for Russia’s position. That appears to be deepening the growing rift between Iran’s leaders and its people. Many Iranians harbor deep mistrust of Russia and have expressed outrage on social media about the government’s attitude toward the war.

State media outlets have used the Kremlin’s terminology when reporting on the war, calling it “a special military operation,” not an invasion. A conservative former lawmaker in Iran, Ali Mottahari, wrote on Twitter that state broadcasters were reporting the news “like one of Russia’s colonies.” [....]

President Ebrahim Raisi spoke by telephone with Mr. Putin on Thursday, the day the invasion began. He told Mr. Putin that he hoped for “the best outcome for the people of the region,” according to a statement released by Iran’s government.“NATO’s expansion east is a serious threat to the stability and security of independent countries in different regions,” Mr. Raisi was said to have told Mr. Putin, echoing one of the Russian leader’s stated reasons for instigating the war. Russia’s foreign ministry promptly said on Twitter that Mr. Raisi had “expressed understanding” about Russia’s security concerns [....]