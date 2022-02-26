Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
The Right Wing Symphony of StupidityBy Orion on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 12:04am |
Right wing talkers are forever wondering out loud why people like Bill Maher, Joe Rogan, Jon Stewart, Andrew Yang or Dave Chapelle don't jump over to the conservative side when they regularly criticize left wing excess and are even the subject of cancellation.
The cancel culture, oddly enough, may demonstrate that the progressive world is simply more active than the conservative world. A handful of figures dominate what is the conservative media in 2022 and, with the exception of Joe Rogan, they're forever largely talking to one another. There is not much more dynamism in conservative politics either and their pulling of someone like Tulsi Gabbard even demonstrates that the dynamism originates elsewhere.
I think that the current reactionary situation with Russia demonstrates why so many are reluctant to jump ship. As artappraiser said, the conservative lifestyle and governing style makes sense on a local level, but the American conservative approach to defense and foreign policy (something they actually pride themselves on or at least have in the past) demonstrates that much of the conservative media is a sort of circus, with absurdists putting on a "step right here, folks!" type of show.
Look at this clip from Glenn Beck where he talks to his top researcher:
One thing about right wing media that is visibly noticeable is how circle jerking and incestuous it is. Now, this might be because the outside world is hostile, sure, and clips of Jordan Peterson on various talk shows certainly validate that he was not being given a fair shake. (It's worth noting that Peterson is Canadian and talks largely on Canadian issues, so the phenomenon of grand stupidity that is the trademark of the US right might not be quite on the same level there.)
However, the above clip really looks like these two people have no idea what the hell they are talking about. As they conceded that the Biden administration was right about the intelligence on Vladimir Putin, I kept thinking about the Iraq war and how blood and treasure was spent, only for the intelligence to turn out faulty the whole time.
There was a prophet in the Republican Party who warned that something like this was building: Mitt Romney. Some journalists have noted that Romney was mocked in 2012 for seeing Russia as a threat:
Nearly 10 years ago, soon after former Gov. Mitt Romney settled into his third debate against then-President Barack Obama, he was quickly painted by his presidential opponent as being out of touch — especially with foreign policy.
“A few months ago, when you were asked what’s the biggest geopolitical threat facing America, you said Russia. Not al Qaeda. You said Russia,” Obama told him.
“And the 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back,” he quipped.
But this week, as suspicions swirled — and then were confirmed Thursday — around Russian President Vladimir Putin launching an attack on Ukraine, it was that moment in 2012 that came roaring back, thanks to the spotless, collective memory of the internet.
That is a failure in foresight of then president Barack Obama. However, far from being celebrated for seeing the long game, Mitt Romney has been a whole lot more than mocked by the Right:
Instead, the Right is extolling Bizarro Girl Candace Owens, who let out this deranged rant:
I'm not sure what on earth Owens could possibly know about Russia or Ukraine but she had to say something and that is apparently what it was.
A lot of people think there will be a GOP backlash against Biden but I'm just not sure I see that happening. I think there will be conservative victories in the Supreme Court and they may do well locally, (especially with the management that occurs within liberal cities) because their philosophy is attractive. However, GOP national politics is an insane rodeo circus. Maybe there's good people there but not many ideas.
- Add new comment
- 600 reads
Comments
CPAC - Guess Nuremburg wasn't available to hold their rally.
Via Digby -"places that most Americans can't find on a map" - yet many Americans fled these pogroms and holidimors (Ukraine's leader is even Jewish, his family exterminated in WWII, but also Ukrainian Jews were rounded up and sent off to Siberia in Stalin/Beria's reign of terror.) But it used to be we had pride in these faraway "places we can't find on a map" where our ancestors came from. Danish in Minnesota, Iranian in L.A. Laotian in Denver. Vietnamese in Galveston. Arab in Detroit. Taiwanese in Kentucky? I guess Cancun is the farthest we can dream without a map.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 1:46am
Everyone who hasn't needs to read Putin's speech to Russians on Thursday. And the sympathy of cultural conservatives becomes clearer. It's a delusional vision but he clearly passionately believes it.
He hates us, the liberal West, we are the Nazis of which he speaks, he sees his reason on earth to restore a powerful large Russian presence with them good old traditional family values to balance the decadent West who has been able to chip away and chip away and chip away at their glorious alternative.
It is very important that they don't make the same mistakes they made in WWII and wait too long letting the invader get too close, you see, he's got to act now, and fight them back off the natural borders of the Russian empire it's getting dangerous.
If you're talking Putin still being in charge, the Romneyites are right, he won't stop at Ukraine, he still wants Serbia back from 1999 at the very minimum...he doesn't care about the people in those former SSR's who have become westernized, we can have those, he'll either put them in straightjackets or they can die and he'll repopulate the areas with true believers in the Russo way of life. Hence, members of the Christian right and conservative black Baptist families would probably be welcome as they think alike. He doesn't see any common humanity is the thing - there are two different kinds of people and he wants his kind to have equal power again. That includes purging those who aren't
THE INTERPRETER Putin’s Case for War, Annotated
For the second time in days, President Vladimir V. Putin addressed Russians about his aims in Ukraine. A close look at his speech offers hints to what may lie ahead.
By Max Fisher @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 24, 2022
I think it's no longer kabuki to cynically manipulate the Russian people for personal gain if it ever was. It's more like: my time on this earth is getting short, enough lollygagging, time to get on with this project.
It's actually strange that Romney, a conservative family values Mormon, isn't on board. That's probably because he really believes in freedom of religion and speech and he sees this little Enlightenment project as the only system that will protect his kind. After all, they came here, they chose this place...
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 7:59am
here's the rest for Fair Use purposes:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 8:17am
NATO expansion last 18yrs: 4 tiny ex-Yugoslavian countries on the Adriatic, far from Russia's borders. Such a liar.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 8:43am
He's doing 30 years, not 18.
I think he is at the stage now to believe his own lies, so it's not technically correct to call them "lies.".
Not gonna be a victim no mo, now 69 yrs. old, not much time left on earth, and still a KGB man at heart.
REALLY STAND BACK AND LOOK: what he is doing is: NUTS.Used to smart, is no longer, just gone crazy.
(Such classic Napoleon syndrome, that's another thing.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 9:01am
Odd, some of these East European countries have Russian grudges going back 75-80 years. Does he ever mull over the Katyn Forest massacre or Hitler & Stalin splitting Poland in 2 or Russia holding up to let Jews get butchered in the Warsaw ghetto uprising? Holodomor? Exiles to Siberia? Sure, if Putin wants to go back further, we can discuss Catherine the Great's atrocities - the bitch was no angel for however "great" she was.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 9:05am
A reminder that there's no need for Jews (or Roman Catholics or Muslims for that matter) in the Russian nationalist project, they have a state religion. Those people are all suspect and therefore disposable.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 9:12am
They know wassup, (and they like classical western culture as did the Soviets) - they listened to the speech:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 9:05am
You know, I am a big fan of old time radio shows and early television. When the government was really big and there were social benefits, families were still strong and you had national radio shows just for Mitt Romney's people without anyone talking about separating church and state. People could handle it.
It's actually free market economics, that stuff Charlie Kirk is always talking about, that brought us gangsta rap, broken homes, identity politics, and even abortion, etc. The right may not have advocated politically for those things but they spawned during their reign. It makes sense that Republicans put out outlandish clowns instead of any image of conservative temperance because that's really what they're about.
And before all of this, Tucker Carlson was going to Eastern Europe and saying how much better everything is over there. Now that him and his ilk are a bit stunned about what to say, they're like "I'm worried about the southern border."
These guys are what I'm talking about with Republican national politics not appealing to anyone except upper middle class white men.
by Orion on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 8:38am