Russia launches ‘full-scale invasion’ on UkraineBy artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 11:23am |
@ Twitter Events, with many choices of coverage, Feb. 24, 11:20 am
Explosions have been reported on Thursday in multiple cities in Ukraine and at least 40 people have been killed, according to an adviser of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In a televised speech early Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he has ordered a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Zelenskyy has since cut diplomatic ties with Russia and has declared martial law.
NATO PRESS BRIEFING LIVE FROM NATO HEADQUARTERS @ 12:00 CET, available to watch here
https://twitter.com/i/events/1483255084750282753
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 11:34am
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 11:39am
Financial Times editorial, a paper more closely read by mover and shaker types across the pond than any of our rags, which are much more given to navel-gazing
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 12:00pm
confirming what i put on the other thread, including his tweet. BTW, "Chernobyl" is now trending on U.S. twitter.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 12:05pm
doesn't work as a foreign policy analyst, is just a guy who self-describes as Introvert Not Antisocial | Taurus ♉ | Real Madrid Fc | EDM | Tattoo Lover | Foodie | Sweet Talker\Dirty Talker location unknown:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 12:14pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 12:23pm
looking like things are going to get real interesting inside Russia:
edit to add:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 12:32pm
2.6mill Russians w Covid (2%), still ~150K/day new infections, 750-800/day deaths.
I'm sure the people in Siberia appreciate going to war in Ukraine while a pandemic is still raging.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 1:31pm
Matthew Luxmoore: @mjluxmoore, Reporter@WSJ in Moscow. Alum @DCRES_Harvard Messages/tips/stories to: [email protected]
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 3:54pm
Just like "Baghdad Bob" this morning:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 3:36pm
from the "very powerful ANTIFA woman who is followed by Barack Obama on Twitter" on the whole strange bedfellows thing that allows someone like Putin to complain about "Nazis" there -
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 5:04pm
Fact-checkers warn of old footage being falsely associated with Ukraine invasion
Compilation of news stories at Twiitter Events, 3 hrs. ago
Multiple videos and images circulating on social media were taken in previous years and are not linked with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, various fact-checkers and journalists report. Fact-checking organisations shared tips and toolkits to help with the verification of content online.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 3:41pm
Daniel Dale, always good at this:
edit to add:
Palumbo is @BBCnews Data Journalist
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 4:33pm
Oh boy! OR ooooh nooooo?
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 4:01pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 4:51pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 6:24pm
Entries I found exceptionally interesting on ABC News' Russia-Ukraine live updates:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 6:42pm
I imagine Keisha Lance-Bottoms saying "this is how you protest":
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 6:48pm