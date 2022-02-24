Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Russia launches ‘full-scale invasion’ on UkraineBy artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 11:23am |
@ Twitter Events, with many choices of coverage, Feb. 24, 11:20 am
Explosions have been reported on Thursday in multiple cities in Ukraine and at least 40 people have been killed, according to an adviser of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In a televised speech early Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he has ordered a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Zelenskyy has since cut diplomatic ties with Russia and has declared martial law.
NATO PRESS BRIEFING LIVE FROM NATO HEADQUARTERS @ 12:00 CET, available to watch here
URL:
https://twitter.com/i/events/1483255084750282753
- Add new comment
- 429 reads
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 11:34am
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 11:39am
Financial Times editorial, a paper more closely read by mover and shaker types across the pond than any of our rags, which are much more given to navel-gazing
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 12:00pm
confirming what i put on the other thread, including his tweet. BTW, "Chernobyl" is now trending on U.S. twitter.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 12:05pm
doesn't work as a foreign policy analyst, is just a guy who self-describes as Introvert Not Antisocial | Taurus ♉ | Real Madrid Fc | EDM | Tattoo Lover | Foodie | Sweet Talker\Dirty Talker location unknown:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 12:14pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 12:23pm
looking like things are going to get real interesting inside Russia:
edit to add:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 12:32pm
2.6mill Russians w Covid (2%), still ~150K/day new infections, 750-800/day deaths.
I'm sure the people in Siberia appreciate going to war in Ukraine while a pandemic is still raging.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 1:31pm