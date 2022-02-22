Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Breaking:All three guilty of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s killingBy artappraiser on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 10:50am |
@ The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, updated 15 minutes ago
[But what the heck, why not continue to deny reality and push the narrative that it's a systemically racist country? Let's keep pushing that line until stuff happens like the Dem party is dead and every single person in the U.S. owns a loaded gun.]
https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/breaking-verdict-reached-in-hate-crimes-case-over-ahmaud-arberys-killing/MZLTAVO5B5C5PHEEIEYRGA2I4Q/
Comments
What that means legally, precisely:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 11:06am
It either shows we're incorrigible or improving or both at the same time.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 11:47am