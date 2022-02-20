Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
San Franciscans Share Stories of Police Standing By While Crimes Take PlaceBy Orion on Sun, 02/20/2022 - 2:52pm |
I saw a woman with a huge switchblade on her try to divert away from a bunch of rough street people when I was in SF last.
In Seattle, there was a story of a gang rape of a homeless aide worker. Rough stuff.
Portland cops probably thinking: tired of this shit, you either want policing of your protests or you don't - we'll see how you like this wild west alternative.....
There's this kumbaya delusion with this crowd that everyone can get along and can self-govern. On that front, look how well CHAZ n Seattle worked out...
Yes, some cops will be bad guys and will have to be punished. Some doctors will be bad guys too. Does that mean we should do away with them and practice self-medicine? Or do we want to enforce regulation? (See how that segues into libertarian ideas about vaccines, masks and lockdowns?)
Grow up, it's not a perfect world, every policing agent is not going to be perfect and 100% fair, bad things do happen to good people. All the time. People get handcuffed wrongly because they look like the perp, people get cancer and people get covid and die, we do the best we can. Yes in the old days pioneers out west were "freer", they could also become the Donner party, get shot dead by native tribes or die from sepsis when they got a cut on their hand...
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/20/2022 - 7:04pm
San Francisco is totally Wild West. The only cops I saw were the Sheriff.
The thing about policing is that police see the reality and the public doesn't. They have a different perception of who is really a threat in society and so they may always be at odds with the public, and the public will always call on them.
by Orion on Sun, 02/20/2022 - 9:50pm
"protesters with guns" - yum. Protesters took over a police press conference after 2 minutes. That's normal...
https://www.koin.com/local/multnomah-county/ppb-shooting-started-as-conf...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 1:25am
well it's Portland, Anarchist Central, where all anarchists know they can go for a while when things get too hot elsewhere?
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 1:33am
I like this part where Lt. Sheppard of the Portland Police later took questions via Zoom (when chased from his own press conference?)
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 1:39am
p.s. a reminder that Rittenhouse was also dealing with protesters with guns, concealed yet,.and it's not like he shot his unconcealed one first
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 1:43am
a little black humour in the mix from the Big Lebowski:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 2:48am