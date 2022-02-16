Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[CRIME NEWS] Four shot and one dead in an ambush-style shooting in Northwest Miami-DadeBy artappraiser on Wed, 02/16/2022 - 10:07pm |
By Charles Rabin, David Ovalle & Carli Teproff @ MiamiHerald.com., Updated Feb. 16, 2022 9:22 PM
Three people were shot and critically wounded and a fourth was killed in an ambush-style shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade late Wednesday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade police.
A group of men pulled up in two newer model sedans — one black and one white — in the area of Northwest 99th Street and 21st Court, just after 4 p.m., according to police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The men then jumped out of the cars and ran over to the victims, who were on foot, and began shooting. After a barrage of gunshots, he added, the men ran back to their sedans and drove off [....]
“They were clearly targeted,” Zabaleta said. “This occurred at 4:12 in the afternoon and there were multiple rounds fired and we could have had more people that had nothing to do with this become victims of the gun violence.” [....]
- Add new comment
- 680 reads
Comments
St. Paul, MN:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/16/2022 - 10:30pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/17/2022 - 1:42am
if any of the following are not true, it's almost as bad, because those involved (except the last tweet) want it to be!
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/17/2022 - 1:53am
Southern CA shootout following a call about a stolen car, and lots MORE everyday carnage across the country...
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/17/2022 - 11:04am
Imagine if people were going around shooting each other with BB guns instead of firearms, how different than scenario would be.
by Orion on Thu, 02/17/2022 - 12:46pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/18/2022 - 1:53am