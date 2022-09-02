Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Ukraine Busts Alleged Russian Bot Farm Using Thousands of SIM CardsBy artappraiser on Wed, 02/09/2022 - 6:24pm |
Photo and videos reveal machines running 18,000 fake social media accounts.
By Matthew Gault @ Vice.com, Feb. 9, WITH VIDEO
Ukraine’s Security Service said it has shut down a troll farm in the city of Lviv.
“The SSU cyber specialists uncovered and dismantled two bot farms in Lviv with a total capacity of 18,000 fake accounts,” an SSU press release said. “According to preliminary information, organizers from Russia supervised the administrators of the bot farms.” [....]
URL:
https://www.vice.com/en/article/4awq8m/video-ukraine-busts-alleged-russian-bot-farm-using-thousands-of-sim-cards?utm_source=motherboard_twitter
Comments
Is Russia behind truck convoy?
https://digbysblog.net/2022/02/12/the-politics-of-tantrum/
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/12/2022 - 9:00am
Hope in Ukraine?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/14/2022 - 7:28am
Nordics adjust to threats of war(not too thrilled with Macron, while no one thrilled with Germany)
https://sldinfo.com/2022/02/a-nordic-perspective-on-the-2022-ukraine-cri...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/14/2022 - 8:30pm
Josh Marshall basically says - all this hacking & trolling and keeping NATO guessing, etc.- THIS IS THE WAR.
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/16/2022 - 5:15am
Putin's invaded a lot of countries to call this his comfort zone. But Inch'Allah and all that.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/16/2022 - 11:24am
This rhetoric is beginning to remind me of Iraq and Kuwait.
by Orion on Wed, 02/16/2022 - 1:36pm