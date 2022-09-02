Photo and videos reveal machines running 18,000 fake social media accounts.

By Matthew Gault @ Vice.com, Feb. 9, WITH VIDEO

Ukraine’s Security Service said it has shut down a troll farm in the city of Lviv.

“The SSU cyber specialists uncovered and dismantled two bot farms in Lviv with a total capacity of 18,000 fake accounts,” an SSU press release said. “According to preliminary information, organizers from Russia supervised the administrators of the bot farms.” [....]