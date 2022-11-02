Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
MINORITY POPULATION DEMOGRAPHICS- new research (continued in comments)
U.S. Hispanic population continued its geographic spread in the 2010s
By Jeffrey S. Passell, Mark Hugo Lopez & D'Vera Cohn @ PewResearch.org, Feb. 3
The U.S. Hispanic population reached 62.1 million in 2020, an increase of 23% over the previous decade that outpaced the nation’s 7% overall population growth. At the county level, growth played out unevenly, which resulted in the continued geographic spread of Hispanics. Numerical growth of Hispanics was largest in counties that already had significant Hispanic populations, but the growth rate was largest in counties with smaller Hispanic populations, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of decennial census data from 1980 to 2020
The Hispanic population grew by 50% or more from 2010 to 2020 in 517 of the 1,685 counties with 1,000 or more Hispanics in the 2020 census. The vast majority of these counties are not in what have historically been Hispanic population centers. Together, these counties have a Hispanic population of only 7.6 million. By contrast, the 20 counties with the largest numerical growth in population are home to more than a third of the nation’s Hispanics (22.2 million)
The U.S. Latino population has been shifting away from states with historically large Latino populations for decades, a trend that can be seen at the state level [....]
Comments
One-in-Ten Black People Living in the U.S. Are Immigrants
Immigrants – particularly those from African nations – are a growing share of the U.S. Black population
By Christine Tamire & Monica Anderson @ PewResearch.org, Jan. 20, 2022
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/11/2022 - 9:22pm
^ note especially second chart > ROUGHLY ONE IN FIVE BLACK PEOPLE IN THE U.S. ARE IMMIGRANTS OR CHILDREN OF BLACK IMMIGRANTS
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/11/2022 - 9:25pm
People from North Africa or the Middle East, whatever their color or religion is, are qualified as "white" by the United States census. I suspect that many Hispanics qualified themselves as white until recently in order to not stir the pot too much.
The white population is over inflated and so it's decline may be even more steep than it appears at first glance. I suspect this has to do with the rise of the Alt Right, Donald Trump, etc.
by Orion on Fri, 02/11/2022 - 9:54pm
well you could carry that kind of thinking over to official Black Lives Matter "separate but equal" tribal-type rhetoric uniting under the idea of the culture of African-American descendents of slaves too,. as while the population of Americans self-describing as "Black" in the 2020 census dropped from 2010, the percentage of immigrants or children of immigrants among them are higher than ever before. "Black" certainly no longer means traditional African-American culture to many more than it used to.
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/11/2022 - 10:04pm