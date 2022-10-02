$615 million has already been allocated to states for this year.

By Bryan Hood @ RobbReport.com, Feb. 10

[....] On Thursday morning, the Biden administration announced the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Plan. The ambitious plan makes money available to each state to start building out a network of its own.

Battery-powered vehicles are currently all the rage in the auto industry. Dozens of new zero-emission models have been announced over the last couple of years, and EVs accounted for 9 percent of vehicles worldwide in 2021, according to The New York Times. The number is smaller in the US, though, where EVs accounted for just 3 percent of new vehicles sold in the US last year (the overwhelming majority of which were Teslas). One possible reason for this? Range anxiety. Charging your car is still nowhere near as easy as gassing up, especially when compared to Europe [....]