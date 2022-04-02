Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
"A night with the untouchables"By artappraiser on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 8:39pm |
Report of a night checking out the demonstrations in downtown Ottawa where the writer lives
By David Maybury (the lead data scientist at Public Services and Procurement Canada) at his personal blog, The Reformed Physicist, Feb. 3.
Summary paragraph
[...] As I finally made my way back home, after talking to dozens of truckers into the night, I realized I met someone from every province except PEI. They all have a deep love for this country. They believe in it. They believe in Canadians. These are the people that Canada relies on to build its infrastructure, deliver its goods, and fill the ranks of its military in times of war. The overwhelming concern they have is that the vaccine mandates are creating an untouchable class of Canadians. They didn’t make high-falutin arguments from Plato’s Republic, Locke’s treatises, or Bagehot’s interpretation of Westminster parliamentary systems. Instead, they see their government willing to push a class of people outside the boundaries of society, deny them a livelihood, and deny them full membership in the most welcoming country in the world; and they said enough. Last night I learned my new neighbours are not a monstrous faceless occupying mob. They are our moral conscience reminding us – with every blow of their horns – what we should have never forgotten: We are not a country that makes an untouchable class out of our citizens.
- Add new comment
- 418 reads
Comments
Published writer Katherine Brodsky suggests he is naive:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 8:45pm
Support for Katherine's view over David's (and police reports)
UPDATE: GoFundMe Statement on the Freedom Convoy 2022 Fundraiser
@ GoFundMe's news page, Feb. 4
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 8:55pm
They have to wear seatbelts, they can only drive so many hours a day, they have to have eyes checked up and i presume periodic physicals, some are drug tested at random, and of course their rig has to meet safety standards, they have to carry particular equipment, they have different rules in inclement weather. What makes a vaccine for a specific huge public threat different than the other rules and regulations they have to follow? Why should they threaten other people with a more infectious state than the would with an 18-wheeler that didn't have proper brakes? 1 unvaccinated truck driver at a truck stop can easily put 20 people in the hospital or at home for 2 weeks. Without even knowing, hit-and-run. And of course the danger, the signature of the disease, has changed several times over the last 2 years. Like falling rocks, like black ice, like like cracked asphalt, like a curve that's been designed poorly - these are the dangers of real driving, of real life. It's not all predictable, so we implement reasonable measures to handle the threats. Sometimes it adds an hour or two to a drive, sometimes it takes a rig off the road - life sucks that way. But arbitrary refusal to comply with a reasonable protection? "I hate water, I'm not going to drink water". Good luck with that - put a "do not rehydrate" sign on him. He gets the clap from some roadside hooker, what's he gonna do, refuse penicillin cuz it's a violation of his rights, let his cock turn grey and fall off, infect his wife unknowingly? This is all rising to the absurd.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/05/2022 - 3:27am
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/05/2022 - 5:26am
Ottawa Police's tweet thanking GoFundMe and asking other services to follow suit:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/05/2022 - 5:32am
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/05/2022 - 5:35am
Comparison with CHAZ in Seattle is a VERY good and valid one:
The problem is: they don't seem to see that that's saying both should be allowed!!!
(Or is Posobiec anti-law-and-order now? )
I swear, the far right libertarians don't see how much they have in common with the far left and anarchists!
It seems the Boogaloo Bois are the only ones that really get it! They were very supportive of BLM protests and are more into abolishing police than BLM is.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/05/2022 - 5:58am