By Drake Bentley @ Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, updated Feb. 2, 8:03 am CT

Milwaukee police are investigating a quintuple shooting Tuesday night on the grounds of Rufus King High School.

Police said teenage girls ages 17,16 and 15, and a 20-year-old woman, were shot around 7:20 p.m. in the 4100 block of North 19th street. Milwaukee police confirmed that the shooting occurred on the grounds of Rufus King High School.

Police initially reported only three teen victims who were conveyed to the hospital and are expected to survive. The department said early Wednesday morning two additional victims — another 15-year-old girl and the woman — presented themselves at local hospitals. They both suffered multiple gunshot wounds are also expected to survive.

Police said they are searching for a known suspect.

The school's girls basketball team was hosting Washington High School Tuesday night.

The quintuple shooting marks the latest incident in what has been a violent start to 2022. In January, there was a mass killing of six people and three Milwaukee area law enforcement officers were shot in separate incidents.