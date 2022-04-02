I blogged earlier here about how an article about the Biden administration's trucking initiative and the phenomenon of out of work men intersected got hysterically rejected. I have to put an emphasis on hysterical because the editor didn't just say "we will pass on this, thanks." He left comments in caps on the edit, saying that all the stuff about out of work men should be in another article. There were spelling errors in his corrections all over the place.

Here is the rub - a couple years ago, it was largely women who were upset about this topic when it was mentioned. The phenomenon had not gotten to the point that you could really understand it and so, if you mentioned that men seemed to be stepping away from view in society, it was seen as an attack on feminism, women's rights, all the progress they made in the workplace, etc.

I don't really think feminism has a lot to do with why roughly a third of men now live without work. Women that succeed in this environment might be partial to feminism because it fits their life and mindset, sure, but it is not why so many men are in a funky place. Feminism has been around for quite a long time and this phenomenon is recent. The culture still had all sorts of male driven phenomenon well after women's rights - the Reagan era, gangsta rap, the war on terror, etc. Some right wing analysis of the phenomenon will blame feminism (look up "War Against Men") but that's not what is happening.

We pay too much attention to ideas and ideology sometimes and, so, have trouble identifying what is right in front of us. Men are not procrastinating through life because of anything an intellectual said but instead because our modern economy and larger society is encouraging them to do so.

What is happening is our transition to an information economy, which has also been coupled over the past few years to a transition to a health care dominated economy. In these situations, men, just by being men, appear more threatening. They seem as out of place in these scenarios as if someone brought in a stray pitbull or a timberwolf. An excellent article, "The New Superfluous Men," in American Affairs, took note of this.

I worked at a hospital during most of Covid-19, as security. The gender dispersal was somewhat obvious. The only other men working in the hospital as hospital staff were either significantly older and had been there for some time or were very effeminate and mild in their tone/appearance.

As a security guard, I was donned in all black, with boots. I had weapons (not guns, I won't elaborate on what they were) on me. (I was in an area where people had been shot.) Suddenly, appearing threatening was a plus and I was hired just for it. Most men that I know have worked security. It's really easy to get in to if you're a guy. Whereas the larger society seems to put up barriers for men to be in most positions of professional responsibility, if you apply as a security guard, you could suddenly find yourself paid to oversee enormously valuable things.

Girls that usually would be alarmed by a man who owns weapons asked to see my taser or knives. The phenomenon couldn't have been more obvious - the guard working before me was male, the one working after me was male, and the company actually got in trouble when we had women on board who didn't really like being a guard.

Men are usually good in positions where people want to feel secure. Being threatening is a huge problem in other scenarios but it seems to work there. It's why men do well in sales (people want to feel like the investment they are making is secure), banks, security and law enforcement.

They don't do so well in the information technology world, driven as it now is by social media. Whatever the initial stereotype about male nerds may have been - that was back when computers were largely still a hardware trade. Women are mentally tougher and more friendly, and people would really rather hear from them when they're troubleshooting.

In the article that got rejected, I took note of a study that was by a progressive leaning policy publication. The phenomenon has continued over the years and so, instead of arguing it, my editor just got freaked out and said it should be mentioned elsewhere and not in something related to commercial truck driving (an industry that is 80% male).

There's also a book on the subject, called Man Out. I haven't read it yet but it doesn't appear to be ideologically motivated. In fact, it depicts how pathetic some men in this era have really become. It just observes the obvious - that men are generally on the sidelines of modern American life.