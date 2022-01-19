Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Senate GOP blocks election bill, setting up filibuster face-offBy artappraiser on Wed, 01/19/2022 - 11:22pm |
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com - 01/19/22 08:57 PM EST
[....] Senators voted 49-51, falling short of 60 votes needed to advance the legislation.
The vote will trigger an attempt by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to change the Senate’s rules to get rid of the 60-vote hurdle for voting rights legislation, while leaving it in place for other issues. [....]
Though Schumer picked up a key holdout on Wednesday morning when Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), who is up for reelection in 2022, said that he would support the rules change, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) remain opposed to the change [....]
Under the proposed rules change, Democrats would enact a talking filibuster for voting rights legislation. That would allow opponents to delay a bill by holding the Senate floor, but the legislation would be able to pass the Senate by a simple majority.
Democrats had discussed trying to change the rules to shift to a talking filibuster for all legislation, but negotiators said they limited the proposal to just voting legislation to try to shore up support within the caucus.
The rules-change vote is expected to take place as soon as Wednesday night, though Democrats have cautioned that it could slip into Thursday [....]
Comments
Biden's tweet on topic 1 hr. ago:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/19/2022 - 11:36pm
WOW very impressive example of how one can dig up old political narratives to destroy trust in current narratives:
Is also a good example of just one of the points discussed in the very worthwhile video on "Are Culture Wars Coopting the Mainstream Narrative?" PP recently posted here, which I watched in full today, maybe more on that later
Meanwhile here we've basically got a pointer to think about how all the current attacks on Sinema and Manchin for supporting keeping the filibuster may be just partisan bullshit, fueling cynicism to not trust any politician if not more partisanship
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/20/2022 - 2:59am
this too, which Schneider retweeted (tho less effective to anyone who realizes that Trump basically has virtually no beliefs and very few consistent political narratives, just opinions that change minute-to-minute depending upon how helpful they are to his ego):
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/20/2022 - 3:06am
re: Biden questioning what Republicans are for - interesting that some political scientists are studying ACTUAL POLICY POSITIONS by Congresspersons:
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/22/2022 - 4:58pm