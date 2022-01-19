By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com - 01/19/22 08:57 PM EST

[....] Senators voted 49-51, falling short of 60 votes needed to advance the legislation.

The vote will trigger an attempt by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to change the Senate’s rules to get rid of the 60-vote hurdle for voting rights legislation, while leaving it in place for other issues. [....]

Though Schumer picked up a key holdout on Wednesday morning when Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), who is up for reelection in 2022, said that he would support the rules change, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) remain opposed to the change [....]

Under the proposed rules change, Democrats would enact a talking filibuster for voting rights legislation. That would allow opponents to delay a bill by holding the Senate floor, but the legislation would be able to pass the Senate by a simple majority.

Democrats had discussed trying to change the rules to shift to a talking filibuster for all legislation, but negotiators said they limited the proposal to just voting legislation to try to shore up support within the caucus.

The rules-change vote is expected to take place as soon as Wednesday night, though Democrats have cautioned that it could slip into Thursday [....]