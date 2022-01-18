Yes, it relates to the court case in Texas

Here's a good response to a perhaps FUD paper on tele-abortion submitted by a doctor at a Christian clinic that offers no contraception or birth control assistance:

==

In Reply: Several important studies have been published on this topic recently. We appreciate the opportunity to share more information on the safety and effectiveness of providing mifepristone without in-person testing or ultrasonography. In a cohort study of 54,142 women in Great Britain, the rate of serious adverse events in 18,435 women who had a no-test telemedicine abortion between April and June 2020 (0.04%) was no different than in patients who received traditional in-person care (P = .56). 1 In another study, family physicians in the United States successfully provided medication abortion to more than 500 women using an asynchronous telehealth platform, with 90% meeting criteria for no-test abortion care. 2

On April 12, 2021, the FDA announced its intention “...to exercise enforcement discretion with respect to the in-person dispensing requirement of the Mifepristone REMS Program, ...during the COVID-19 public health emergency” as a “...result of a thorough scientific review by experts within FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), who evaluated relevant information, including available clinical outcomes data and adverse event reports.” 3

Mifepristone is one of the most carefully studied medications that has been brought to market. Although the article by Aultman, et al., describes the breakdown of the types of reported adverse events, it does not include the denominator of mifepristone use since FDA approval in 2000. 4 Over the past 20 years, mifepristone has been used for medication abortion by more than 2.75 million people, and there have been only 24 deaths, meaning that the risk of death is less than one in 100,000. 4 Similarly, in considering the overall 5.2% complication rate after medication abortion reported by Upadhyay, et al., it is important to note that 94% of the documented complications were minor issues; the rate of major complications was 0.31 per 100 abortions. These rates of complications are far lower than rates associated with term delivery and indicate that mifepristone is safer than over-the-counter acetaminophen, which causes 500 deaths per year in the United States. 5 , 6

Honor MacNaughton, MD

Boston, Mass.

Email: [it's there if you want to google it]

Melissa Nothnagle, MD, MSc

Salinas, Calif.

Jessica Early, MD

Boston, Mass.

Author disclosure: No relevant financial affiliations.