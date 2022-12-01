An affecting memorial to Harry Reid and how we hardly knew him - his tough wielding of soft power. Also a reminder of when Democrats represented flyover country, and the irony of the quixotic Christian faith that imbues it. I suppose opioids and NetFlix have created a different kind of flyover. I wonder how the free range gun idea went over in depression-era deserty Nevada.

https://digbysblog.net/2021/12/29/remembering-reid/