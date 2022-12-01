    Harry Reid & the Whores that Bore Him

    By PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 2:30am |

    An affecting memorial to Harry Reid and how we hardly knew him - his tough wielding of soft power. Also a reminder of when Democrats represented flyover country, and the irony of the quixotic Christian faith that imbues it. I suppose opioids and NetFlix have created a different kind of flyover. I wonder how the free range gun idea went over in depression-era deserty Nevada.

    https://digbysblog.net/2021/12/29/remembering-reid/

    From Capitol Cop to Senate Majority Leader

    Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid -- who lay in state today in the Capitol Rotunda -- gets the @nytimes treatment today from @hillhulse, who nicely captured the twin sides of Reid's nature, conciliatory and ruthless. https://t.co/4fcpu5vMwI

    Read the article at 

    https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/11/us/politics/harry-reid.html


    by artappraiser on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 11:44pm

