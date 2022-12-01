Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Effects of Globalization on the EnvironmentBy HSG on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 12:52pm |
They include:
- Increased Emissions
- Habitat Destruction
- Invasive Species
- Illegal deforestation
- Overfishing
- Decreased Biodiversity
And, unmentioned, but obviously, lower wages in developed nations, greater exploitation of labor, and increased inequality.
Anybody here still think it's a good idea?
URL:
https://online.hbs.edu/blog/post/globalization-effects-on-environment
- Add new comment
- 233 reads
Comments
This is retarded, Hal - grow the fuck up. If you can't find facts to back up your stupid assertions, maybe you're just blowing shit out your ass. Here's just 1 quick refutung point I found in 15 sec of Googling - that there's much much less risk of oil spills ever since rampant globaluzation and China production - it takes me more time to format and read. What exactly is your problem? Just because it intuitively feels right doesn't mean it's actually true - that's why people go to school and study stuff and then research things, to figure out what *is* true. You're quoting a University of Connecticut English major turned marketing consultant - why? Cuz they printed him in HBR without thinking about it? Competence and experience in a field matters.
==
There was an average of 1.8 large oil spills from tanker incidents every year in the decade from 2010 to 2019. So far for 2020, there have been no noted oil spills in which more than 700 metric tons of oil was leaked. In the years since the 1970's the number of oil tanker spills has been notably reduced. In the 1970’s there were often in excess of 20 large oil spills per year.
Largest ever oil spills
The Gulf war oil spill in January 1991 is the largest global oil spill to ever take place since commercial drilling took off. An estimated 380 to 520 million gallons of oil were intentionally dumped into the ocean by the Iraqi government, which had invaded Kuwait and was trying to prevent the arrival of a UN-coalition navy force. The second largest oil spill is also one of the more recent disasters, the Deepwater Horizon wellhead blowout in 2010. Over 200 million gallons of oil were released into the Gulf of Mexico, while 11 people were killed in the accident.
Oil tanker spill causes
Oil tankers are the prevailing means of transporting the commodity over distances greater than can be covered by pipelines. Running aground is the most common cause of large oil spills from tankers. 32 percent of large oil tanker spills occurring between 1970 and 2020 were due to grounding.
Does globalization cause depletion of SE Asian fisheries? Hardly unless you mean 1.4 billion *local* Chinese coming out of poverty eat a shitload more fish
When you've got a globalization hammer, everything looks like a globalization nail.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 1:25pm
here's the author, Tim Stobierski, at Linked In. Res ipsa loquitor - looks like Tim basically cranks out potboiler for a living, to whoever will pay per word while at the same time calling himself an expert at P.R. and marketing even though his B.A. degree is in Creative Writing and English
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 5:12pm