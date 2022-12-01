Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Biden-Cheney 2024!?By HSG on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 9:15am |
Here's another option that actually would bring back our democracy. The Democratic Party passes broadly popular legislation including: 1) Medicare for All, 2) a true jobs program that includes tariffs and protection for labor, and 3) much higher taxes on the wealthy.
Yeah, use their supermajority to ram it through, good idea.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 12:39pm