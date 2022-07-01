Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
NYT is Shocked (shocked I tell you) that Democratic Voters don't Trust the Democratic Party?!By HSG on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 8:49am |
"THE MOST SURPRISING thing TO US was their SHAKY FAITH in the DEMOCRATIC PARTY itself — and its ability to do anything either to stop Republicans from doing more violence or CHANGE THE ROOT PROBLEMS with “the system.” Listening to both focus groups, you really understand that we live in a country that is at once so radical and so conservative, and that what unites the left and the right is a mistrust in people at the top. There was little enthusiasm among the Democrats for President Biden to run again in 2024 — and ditto for the Republicans and Mr. Trump."
Why is this surprising to NYT? Because it is so deeply embedded in the "system" and the Democratic Party itself. At this point, NYT is little more than a mouthpiece for the Democratic establishment/corporatists.
Comments
Ha ha ha, a whole large contingent of 9 "typical" (who knows) Democrats has condemned the Democratic Party, according to Hal reading the NYTimes. Stop the presses!
When insufferable woke activists dominate the conversation with unworkable or less important priorities, it kind of dilutes the whole pool of trust. We had this one guy show up the other day with the crazy idea that free trade had destroyed global society the last 35 years (ignoring actual barriers to trade and economic plus other successes), and then zip, he was off. Which was prolly better that way - otherwise it would have been "alien free traders are stealing your babies" or long diatribes about "corporatism".
Unions, students and such were always advocating on the left, but they also did more if the groundwork for the party. The destruction of unions has not helped party allegiance, and students outside an Obama election tend to be disengaged and skeptical.
But if you have left & right spouting Reaganisms like "government *is* the problem", sure, trust in the system decays. Look at the nonsense around vaccines - what could the "elitist Dem leadership" do to defuse all the nonsense around anti-vaxx and whatnot - does the NYT focus group address how many Americans are literally crazy to the point of seeing UFOs in their bathtubs? Not to mention how the right regrouped to push Jan6 fandom the past year pretty successfully - a good portion of the country thinks 2020 was stolen despite a lot of recounts and totally failed lawsuits showing bubkus. It's reality-challenged out there.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 9:00am
Meanwhile, in 2022:
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/10/2022 - 3:22pm
more from the world of 2022:
not to mention world condom sales are way down, tariffs or not, people stopped buying. Things don't stay the same, CHANGE HAPPENS, it's not always 1949, go figure.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/11/2022 - 1:03am