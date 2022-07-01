"THE MOST SURPRISING thing TO US was their SHAKY FAITH in the DEMOCRATIC PARTY itself — and its ability to do anything either to stop Republicans from doing more violence or CHANGE THE ROOT PROBLEMS with “the system.” Listening to both focus groups, you really understand that we live in a country that is at once so radical and so conservative, and that what unites the left and the right is a mistrust in people at the top. There was little enthusiasm among the Democrats for President Biden to run again in 2024 — and ditto for the Republicans and Mr. Trump."



Why is this surprising to NYT? Because it is so deeply embedded in the "system" and the Democratic Party itself. At this point, NYT is little more than a mouthpiece for the Democratic establishment/corporatists.