None Dare Call it Treason?By NCD on Wed, 01/05/2022 - 10:44pm |
Ironic that the hysterical 1964 right wing screed, “None Dare Call it Treason” is flipped on it’s head with today’s right wing grifters and apparatchiks. The title is a quote from a 16th century Englishman.
In full it is 'Treason doth never prosper, what’s the reason? Why, if it prosper, none dare call it treason. ’ Treason has never been so lucrative as with the Republican Party today.
While AG Merrick Garland displays an unambiguous lack of will to call it, or hold it accountable as, treason.
Today Merrick Garland did a "both sides" on "political violence", curiously on the anniversary of the most violent attack on our Capitol since the War of 1812. By a mob brought to the city and told to "fight like hell" by the Republican president. Donald Trump, in a scheme to stop the certification of his election loss. Which Trump has never conceded, and still uses to raise money from his cult of disciples.
Garland today:
"These acts and threats of violence are not associated with any one set of partisan or ideological views." ...?? link
Meanwhile, GOP appointed special prosecutor John Durham has been re-funded by Biden’s AG Garland as he continues, going on 3 years, to investigate the FBI investigation of the 2016 Russia/election interference.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said in October that he wants "as much as possible" of Durham's eventual report to be released publicly….
Garland stepped up to provide DOJ lawyers to defend Trump’s lying and attacking a woman who sued Trump for lying and attacking her for her claims he raped her.
Perhaps career FBI agents and career DOJ investigators see the writing on the wall, Garland is a do nothing establishment tool. Trump's 1/6 cannon fodder are fair targets, the supply is inexhaustible, but Garland will never back going after the big Republican fish, certainly not Trump.
Careerists at DOJ must be realizing Democrats aren’t going to stop the Republicans, aren’t going to bring them to justice, they will never be even indicted for anything, ergo, come the 4th Reich in 2024, your government career is fini, done, you may even go to prison, if you 'investigate', cross or attract the ire of Donald Trump or the GOP.
Comments
Love your country?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 4:37am
Merrick Garland tea leaves?
(thread continues)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 4:49am
I didn't listen to the whole thing, I read the transcript though.
This. He recalls his glory days, prosecuting a lone homicidal maniac, OKC 1995.
From Garland's speech.
Garland linked the 1/6 assault on Congress to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, recalling:
But ..... ???? Hold on Merrick..!!
The Republican Party never called McVeigh to OKC to "save his country."
No Josh Hawley was there in Oklahoma City to give McVeigh a rousing clenched fist welcome... as McVeigh lit the fuse.
1/6? ... Republicans have rallied behind Donald Trump, who told his mob to "fight like hell" that morning.
They have belittled the attack and now blame it on Nancy Pelosi, for "security failures".
by NCD on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 10:57am
Does Garland have a PR machine? Hardly. His job is to win in court and interrogation rooms, and ultimately the rule of law. Trying to out-Hannity - and that's what it would take - is foolish. Garland is the law & order guy. Let the results speak for themselves. But results take time.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 11:41am
Going for organizers now
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 4:58am
Sedition hunters, citizen sleuths
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/sedition-hunters-capitol-attack-online-sl...
(elsewhere Marcy Wheeler makes the point that the House Committee is releasing info that can help the DoJ's investigation while being careful not to taint the DoJ's possible court cases or plea bargaining)
(90% of i dictments don't go to trial. In the case of hushing up cooperation, it's often better not to indict at all)
(also, while 350 or so already arrested, and those were the easier - flipping the more attractive targets is key, since the bigger import is to climb up the tree to get those near the top. Do not expect Garland to give away details, nor does he want to give the impression he's pursuing partisan indictments - that makes for political catastrophe. He is pursuing violation of law. Not Proud Boys, not Oath Keepers, not Team Trump.)
(This is not the Mueller investigation - there is no corrupt sitting President with unique constitutional rights, as the courts keep affirming.)
(It is politically difficult to fire Durham, and yet Durham is so farcical he's actually a help - 2 years, 3 cases of not-well-substantiated lying, with a good chance it all gets thrown out in 6 months (before midterms?)
(We know much more now about Navarro, Eastman, Alex Jones, Ali, Mark Meadows, Hannity, t
Roger Stone with Proud Boys(?), the Trump kids, even Trump's intent with Pence, along with the attendance at Jan 5 and earlier planning sessions, the Willard(?) Hotel, and the rather detailed outlines of several likely illegal obstruction plans. [when Trump is told by White House counsel that Pence has no constitutional authority to selectively toss out states yet Trump still threatens him and uses a public forum for more threats and encourages a riot at a government building/proceeding to break up the count despite Pence, all of that leads towards filing actual charges - but proving sedition or terrorism can be harder than obstruction, and the obstruction sentence can be nearly as much. Trump is a master at avoiding civil & criminal responsibility, all Joe's about his intelligence aside. In particular, avoiding hs knack at running out the clock can be tough - appeals are his friend even if he loses, etc.])
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 5:21am
Pence team squealing
https://www.axios.com/pence-team-helping-jan-6-committee-d634d742-77f9-4...
Plus House Committee may do some live public hearings - which might give it that old Sam Ervin Watergate pedigree.
(Note, it would be improper for the DoJto do such a thing.)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 9:01am
This is not Iran Contra or Whitewater, or even the 9/11 Commission.
If we had a police state like China with surveillance cameras & facial recognition everywhere,
it might be easier. But fortunately we don't - but unfortunately that means the investigation is slow & methodical,
"with a little help from my friends"
We still don't know who dropped the 2 pipe bombs, as a key issue.
We also suspect someone knew exactly which ground windows had *not* been reinforced,
and directed protesters to these in advance.
But it's coming together. We don't have to know everything.
We need to know enough to punish the main instigators and make sure it doesn't happen again.
Of course that latter goal is hard to ensure as well. So it goes.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 9:27am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 9:12am
We can expect nothing but prosecution of the cannon fodder, of which the supply is unlimited in 'Murica.
To wait for the next command from above, "stand back and stand by" to continue right wing political violence.
by NCD on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 11:01am
Might be good if you read 1or 2 of these articles, but can't expect miracles.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 12:01pm
"Cannon fodder", eh?
You see how subpoenas for Bannon, Meadows, Eastman & Navarro goes. Should we rush in like madmen to charge the elite, and watch them skip in 6 months due to lack of evidence? Is the years-long fights for Trump's taxes not instructional?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 1:29pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 4:30pm
Merrick Garland will not reopen a case that AG Barr closed. NEVUH!
THAT WOULD BREAK NORMS..!!!!!
Open Garland to criticism for playing politics..!!!! Democrats follow the rules, in fact Garland is rewriting the rulebook, ...... (which no Republican AG will ever pull from the drawer.)
by NCD on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 7:12pm
Sidney Powell's PAC also under investigation the last 4 months. Sorry they don't tell you everything, but they did announce Barrack's trial.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 10:55pm
Barrack = nothing to do with 1/6. Grifting from Gulf sheikhs TRUMP FAMILY MONOPOLY anyway..!!! WTF did Barrack think?
Sidney Powell is stealing the rubes money from MAIN CON , Trump's!!, no 1/6 connection either.
by NCD on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 2:02pm
"Merrick Garland will not reopen a case that AG Barr closed. NEVUH!" Plus Barr resigned 3 weeks before Jan 6.
Don't like losing?
(Barrack was involved with those illegal UAE/Trump team meetings just before inauguration, prolly tainting the 2016 election as well)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 2:05pm
Who is Clea Mitchell & what other lesser-known characters are in the higher echelons of the coup? What was Bill Barr's responsibility to report the coup rather than just resign to cover his ass? How does Hannity have journalistic cover when he's a conspirator?
Lots of threads becoming more and more known. Garland is not an investigation dictator - all these plots coming out are individual cases by individual agents. It was in Barr's time when the AG played Little Caesar.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 6:01am
Republicans were celebrating the anniversary! Garland is just after the iceberg tip anyway. Too busy re-writing the DOJ Rulebook.
Guess after impeachment of Biden in 2023, (voters want change, right? Republicans sweep in November?)
McCarthy and Company will open 4 investigations of Hunter.
by NCD on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 2:16pm
So did u want to discuss something seriously, or just going to patter away? Obviously the DoJ keeps working even after VP Harris takes the impeached president's place.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 3:45pm
Patter update: Impeachment is not removal from office.
When Republicans do it it's like voting 52 times to repeal Obamacare. Distraction, and red meat for the manipulated morons of The Base.
Garland could "keep working" for eternity and he would never rock the boat of the big fish 1/6 Republican conspirators.
by NCD on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 4:38pm