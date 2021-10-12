Michael Moore made a classic film about the subject of mass shootings, Bowling for Columbine, a problem that only got progressively more worse as time went on. In that movie, he was early to sound the alarm about the possibility that the Columbine shooters were powered by medication. The subject was off discussed after that, and the issue largely became about the guns so often used in these kind of incidents (which is also a serious issue).

It seems like there is a bit more consideration on this issue as time has gone on and the bizarre spectacle of mass shootings has only continued forward. 10 years ago, revelations about the negative impact of SSRI antidepressants was relegated to low bandwidth websites and there was a bit of a right wing air to a lot of those publications. Now the kooky periphery is being validated by magazines like Scientific American:

In the latest and most comprehensive analysis, published last week in BMJ (the British Medical Journal),a group of researchers at the Nordic Cochrane Center in Copenhagen showed that pharmaceutical companies were not presenting the full extent of serious harm in clinical study reports, which are detailed documents sent to regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) when applying for approval of a new drug. The researchers examined documents from 70 double-blind, placebo-controlled trials of two common types of antidepressants—selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI) and serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRI)—and found that the occurrence of suicidal thoughts and aggressive behavior doubled in children and adolescents who used these medications.

The 2010s was a long decade of unimaginable mass shooting episodes, followed by the outbreak of a pandemic that had all sorts of lab leak and vaccine conspiracies attached to it. The revelations in Scientific American are actually quite a bit more hard hitting and harsh than the ones made by advocate Dr. Ann Blake Tracy. Diana Kwon asserts that deep level corruption caused many of these medications to be released in the first place:

There was a significant amount of knowledge about the dangers of this class of medicines back in the 1990s, and posts on SSRIStories.com reveal this. The commercialization of medications toward the end of the decade opened a Pandora's box in which anything was for sale, harmful or not.

One really hard hitting video shows that, in a University of Chicago study, rats display a lack of empathy for one another upon ingesting anti-anxiety medication: