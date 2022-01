Amen to what Haselby says in this tweet, with the exception that political scientists are often way worse. (If what's been going on in the U.S. means the end of democracy, it applies to a lot of other places, too.)

People got angry at me for saying American historians should learn more about other countries. But here's 18 American historians trying to explain American politics without apparent knowledge of rising right wing nationalist movements around the world. https://t.co/HuUSrWP1BZ — Sam Haselby (@samhaselby) December 31, 2021