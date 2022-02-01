Apparently decrepit Reaganomics is providing less than expectant results in solid red Indiana:

Republicans keen to tout the supposed superiority of their preferred economic model often cite booming Sunbelt states like Texas or Tennessee as evidence that it works. They don’t talk as much about less successful red states like Kansas or West Virginia. A look at solid red Indiana and its poor performance shows the limits of conservative economic policies. Absent favorable external factors like warm weather, the conservative approach has failed to generate demo­graphic and economic success in states like Indiana.