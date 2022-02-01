From American Affairs policy journal:

Policymakers, vexed by the challenge that the material’s importance poses to their nations’ security, could be forgiven for following the Saxonian miners in believing that this metal is cursed by goblins. Yet according to folklore, goblins will bring good things to the people they live with, as long as they are treated well. 4 But should the relationship turn sour, a goblin’s retribution can be stinging.

For those who have secured access to the cobalt supply chain, the “goblin ore” is currently treating them very well. Once adequate provision is made for its extraction and refinement, the material imparts unique properties to the devices manufactured with it. Others have been less prepared. Those nations which have not secured sufficient supplies of cobalt face the risk that their industries will meet with the same disappointment as the miners who, believing they had discovered silver, ended up with only a pile of black ash and a nasty smell in the room.