accounting for nearly three-quarters of COVID-19 cases

your choice of lots of further coverage @ Twitter Events, Dec. 20

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, the Omicron variant has become the United States’ most dominant COVID-19 variant, now making up almost three-quarters of cases nationwide. Across the country, the variant is responsible for 73% of cases and up to 90% in some areas like New York. Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa, was declared a “variant of concern” on November 26 by the World Health Organization. Omicron was first detected in the US on December 1 and, according to AP, there has been a six-fold increase in the variant’s share of countrywide cases in one week. CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said the new data is not “surprising” as it reflects growth seen in other countries.