As Politico (Gerstein) misleads on Flynn lies & impact, the Fortenberry case has both outrageous behavior of pols towards foreign political influence as well as possible FBI malfeasance/misleading a suspect.

As often the case, the truth can lie outside the claims of both sides.

Important to remember as Trump unleashed the DoJ on segments he didn't like (like pushback against his treatment of illegal aliens at the border and this latest expose on Rambo with the Border Patrol access to extensive invasive databases, as well as Durham's nonsense shitty faux indictments, but also ways that the FBI sometimes does business in an overreaching of way.

We know the GOP felt it had a green light to ask for foreign support in 2016, including Flynn with both Russia and Turkey, but also Jared & UAE/Saudi pre-inauguration, all the Butina infiltration of GOP fundraisers (mixed but not solely with NRA), help from UK's Cambridge Analytica, et al. Which Congressfolk were involved?

And .. really? Buying foreign influence is the counterpart to FARA/951, solidly a NatSec crime.



thread continues, including non-friendly analysis re: FBI's behavior.