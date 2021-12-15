Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
"Free trade" has destroyed millions of American lives and explains TrumpBy HSG on Fri, 12/10/2021 - 8:40am |
"The movement of working-class whites away from the Democratic party is one of the most debated topics in U.S. politics. As Piketty (2020) documents, it is part of a larger trend in the rich democracies, as many less-educated voters have left the traditional center-left parties in Europe. In the U.S. context, NAFTA appears to have played an important role in facilitating at least part of this major political realignment."
So, make your choice: Impoverished white working-class Republicans are either deplorables or victims of the Democratic Party's embrace of NAFTA and "free trade."
https://www.iq.harvard.edu/files/harvard-iqss/files/choi-kuziemko-washington-wright_nafta_politics_8dec2020.pdf
Comments
Hey Hal, nice to quote an article labelled "preliminary and incomplete" mostly written by a bunch of grad students trying out a new analytical method at a conference, and then making hair-on-fite claims about the apocalypse such events studies caused (especially 30 years ago with other huge changes that can complicate said analysis).
The professor on this, Gavin Wright, has proposed a more toned down specific cause of damage previously: "NAFTA and the phase-out of the Multi-Fiber Arrangement which had protected the textiles and apparel industries for decades.", which may have some accuracy, but begs the question, "what industries would other countries have protected if we insisted on protecting sweat shops in the South?" Also, how much did new automotive plant jobs offset these low paid textile jobs? (right, we didn't protect auto unions in the Midwest either).
Have you ever tried modesty when you write on your fav free trade topic? Baby steps, Hal, baby steps - you'll get there.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/15/2021 - 4:22am
It all strikes me as absurd,a "dukes up" NAFTA narrative from the olden daze, things have changed for the foreseeable future. Even Trump quit with the "jobs jobs jobs" and "Made in America" version of MAGA as all his little lauded projects on that front failed. He moved on to making MAGA exclusively a culture wars thing and left the "Made in America" thing behind.
The (worldwide) employment situation, pay and standards are rapidly changing and we no not how it will end up yet. for example
Jobless for a Year? That Might Be Less of a Problem Now.
People who were out of work for a while have typically found it much harder to get a job. The pandemic may have changed how employers view people who have been unemployed for months or years.
and many don't really want "jobs", actually they want to get out of them as soon as possible (It's who cares, let Mexico have them if they want factories that much...I'm not doing first shift at a factory for 40 years, no way)
A full 25% of Gen Z respondents in a new Goldman Sachs survey say they hope to retire before the age of 55
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/15/2021 - 11:46am
Yes, like Americans were aching to compete with Bangladesh in fulfilling Fast Fashion? Or that the ghost of Bill Clinton 1995 is responsible for the lies of Trump 2016? (he also lied about restoring coal jobs to West Virginia, or bringing in a million Foxconn jobs to Wisconsin. )
Textile and Apparel employment peaked in 1972 - by the time of NAFTA it had been falling over 20 years.
Still, from 1994 pre-NAFTA to Bush 10 years later, Textile jobs dropped only 100k, from 676k to 568k, and Apparel only 200k (974k to 772k), even as the industries were still growing financially.
But the industry was crowing about all the Trump promises in 2019. If anything, Hal's vision seems to fit Trump's faux "Make American Textile Manufacturing Great Again" closely. Maybe we should revive horse drawn carriages, cross country railroads, black & white TVs and large gas-guzzling Sedans - a shame Europe's not devastated still like in the 50s when we could dominate them with US made imports. Plus was all better when most of China was living in abject poverty.
https://www.textileworld.com/textile-world/features/2019/05/2019-state-o...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/15/2021 - 4:25pm