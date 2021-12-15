Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
"Free trade" has destroyed millions of American lives and explains TrumpBy HSG on Fri, 12/10/2021 - 8:40am |
"The movement of working-class whites away from the Democratic party is one of the most debated topics in U.S. politics. As Piketty (2020) documents, it is part of a larger trend in the rich democracies, as many less-educated voters have left the traditional center-left parties in Europe. In the U.S. context, NAFTA appears to have played an important role in facilitating at least part of this major political realignment."
So, make your choice: Impoverished white working-class Republicans are either deplorables or victims of the Democratic Party's embrace of NAFTA and "free trade."
https://www.iq.harvard.edu/files/harvard-iqss/files/choi-kuziemko-washington-wright_nafta_politics_8dec2020.pdf
Hey Hal, nice to quote an article labelled "preliminary and incomplete" mostly written by a bunch of grad students trying out a new analytical method at a conference, and then making hair-on-fite claims about the apocalypse such events studies caused (especially 30 years ago with other huge changes that can complicate said analysis).
The professor on this, Gavin Wright, has proposed a more toned down specific cause of damage previously: "NAFTA and the phase-out of the Multi-Fiber Arrangement which had protected the textiles and apparel industries for decades.", which may have some accuracy, but begs the question, "what industries would other countries have protected if we insisted on protecting sweat shops in the South?" Also, how much did new automotive plant jobs offset these low paid textile jobs? (right, we didn't protect auto unions in the Midwest either).
Have you ever tried modesty when you write on your fav free trade topic? Baby steps, Hal, baby steps - you'll get there.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/15/2021 - 4:22am