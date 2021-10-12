Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Recognizing Your White PrivilegeBy Orion on Fri, 12/10/2021 - 2:10am |
Life isn't easy for anyone. That's why it's so difficult to "check your privilege," as many people put it. I've seen a lot of posts here on Dagblog that have wrestled with this.
There are a lot of African Americans who are doing significantly well, but that does not mean that the system is still not rigged against them. They are the ones incarcerated, while white people get a slap on the wrist. They are the ones harassed and molested by police, even when black people are in charge of the system.
This is what "woke" means. We are waking up from a system that has been rigged for oppression for a considerable amount of time.
One of those slaps on the wrist yesterday:
Here's Washington Post's continuing database of police shootings. Consider this: chicken or egg? And that while it records skin color of victims when possible, it doesn't record skin color of the police involved!
Here's a thread of mostly educated people with black skin who believe you don't have the correct understanding of what "Woke" means and how it is detrimental to any positive goals for any underclass.To believe it's about race rather than about economic class and sub-culture is racism, you are in fact, being racist.
By the way, having a racist interpretation of things is allowed in this country as is hatred of others as we have freedom of speech and don't prosecute thought crimes, only actions.
But I have faith in you that you will come around to realize what you are doing by saying this, and that is: being racist and perpetuating racism as you are judging by color of skin and not by current economic class and sub-culture. Not to mention doing things like denying the existence of the EEOC, but that's for another time.
Very very soon you are going to see a lot more lawsuits about people with white skin being denied opportunities because of their skin color.
We can go on like this, or we can support those who are the REAL anti-racists, those who see that tribalism, including that reinforced by The Woke is the problem and reinforces the idea that black color of skin means underclass when it doesn't at all.
context:
Culture change among millennial Americans with black skin
from Spreading the wealth: Black-owned investment firms tackle the racial finance gap @ TheGuardian.com, Nov. 5
That's a privilege, the main one, of having money to invest. You get the money to invest by getting an education, however you do it; that's the real barrier and the real privilege.
Asian immigrants know this about the U.S. and many of them have brown skin. Immigrants from India make way more than white folks if you're going to rate it by skin color. (And I'm not at all buying that that group doesn't have run ins with racist haters from time to time.)
See all posts by Hal C. on white working class pissed off by the privilege of educated elite of all colors of skin. "Woke" is educated liberal elite, mostly with white skin, some black (those are mostly grifters, tho) instructing society who doesn't have privilege. They are often wrong. Many of the educated elite with black skin know wassup, they've been let in, you see, by getting educated.
Basketball and rap are fun, but they keep a sub-culture down if they dominate. Everybody can't get a 6-figure salary for skipping high school. See the life of the 44th president of the U.S. and his current preoccupations for more. (He wrote this book Dreams from My Father, I highly recommend it.)
I'd rather have seen ghetto and poor rural dwellers put their "stimmy" money betting on Bitcoin than buying a handgun with it like many of them did. The latter are mostly headed nowhere but down. The Bitcoin betters at least were learning something.
