Life isn't easy for anyone. That's why it's so difficult to "check your privilege," as many people put it. I've seen a lot of posts here on Dagblog that have wrestled with this.

There are a lot of African Americans who are doing significantly well, but that does not mean that the system is still not rigged against them. They are the ones incarcerated, while white people get a slap on the wrist. They are the ones harassed and molested by police, even when black people are in charge of the system.

This is what "woke" means. We are waking up from a system that has been rigged for oppression for a considerable amount of time.