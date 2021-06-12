By Christopher Mele @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 5

Former presidents and political leaders recalled Mr. Dole’s dignity, sense of humor and lifetime commitment to public service.

The NYTimes obituary: Bob Dole, Old Soldier and Stalwart of the Senate, Dies at 98 Mr. Dole, a son of the Kansas prairie who was left for dead on a World War II battlefield, became one of the longest-serving Republican leaders.